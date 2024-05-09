Adventureland Resort kicks-off 50th celebration with proclamation from Iowa Governor

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Resort opens for its 50th season on Saturday, May 18 with a historic celebration including a proclamation from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. The park’s 50th celebration continues all season long with brand new events, tasty new food options and the return of the reimagined classic, Underground, the world’s only indoor wooden roller coaster.

The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills milestone season begins at 11 a.m. with a special ceremony on the steps of the train station. The ceremony, mirroring the park’s grand opening 50 years earlier, will be led by Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky and feature special guests Governor Reynolds and Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines.

The first 1,000 guests will receive a commemorative button. Guests can also enjoy a slice of the official Adventureland birthday cake, created by Andrew Fuller, season one winner of Netflix’s Is It Cake? The cake will be modeled after Petunia Pig, a large fiberglass pig in the park that is credited with inspiring Adventureland Resort founder Jack Krantz to build the resort complex.

“As we commemorate this milestone, we are grateful for the countless guests who have made Adventureland a beloved destination for families and thrill-seekers,” said General Manager Mike Lusky. “The reimagination of Underground and other major park improvements symbolizes the evolution of Adventureland over 50 years – always changing, always innovating and always delivering unforgettable moments.”

Continuing a multi-year park improvement project, Adventureland is ready to delight guests with park enhancements throughout, including:

Underground – The world’s only indoor wooden roller coaster is back in action after an improvement project throughout the off-season. The reimagined ride features new effects, elevated theming and scene randomization to give riders thousands of potential variations;

Oink's – Featuring juicy tenderloins to savory pork chops, this pork-centric restaurant and bar will feature products sourced from Iowa's own Berkwood Farms;

Featuring juicy tenderloins to savory pork chops, this pork-centric restaurant and bar will feature products sourced from Iowa’s own Berkwood Farms; Iowa Craft Beer Takeover – Breweries from across the state will showcase their finest brews on select weekends, including Backpocket, Barn Town, Big Grove, Exile, Front Street, Keg Creek, Peace Tree, ReUnion, Revolution, Singlespeed, and Toppling Goliath;

Falling Star Lounge – Featuring the iconic sign from the Falling Star ride, the new hangout will feature a bar along with photos of the park's past;

Special events are also planned throughout the season including Bernie’s Birthday Bash, a month-long celebration featuring entertainment for kids, along with meet and greets with Bernie Bernard and special giveaways. Then, Festival of Decades in July and August will celebrate a different decade that has shaped the history of the park each week with concerts, giveaways, fireworks, a laser light show and more.

Commemorating the park’s 50th season, multiple historic displays are spread throughout Adventureland. Just south of the Giant Sky Wheel, The 50 Years Exhibit details the Adventureland story from the beginning. Featuring photos dating back to before the park opened to some of the lesser-known facts of the resort, this exhibit is a must-visit for anyone interested in the history of the Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills. Just east of Storm Chaser, Petunia Pig is celebrating the park’s golden anniversary with a new gold paint scheme and history exhibit. Plus, guests will find more than 30 photographic displays around the park, honoring former rides and attractions.