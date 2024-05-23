America’s tallest waterslide to open this weekend in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisc. — Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park is now welcoming visitors to brave its newest attraction—America’s tallest waterslide, “The Fall” on The Rise of Icarus, which opens this weekend. Towering 145 feet above the ground, The Rise of Icarus contains five body slides, one from its top platform, as well as four others from its 60-foot-tall middle platform.

The attraction is just one of several improvements in the park’s new outdoor waterpark expansion. Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park is also adding an outdoor children’s water play area, Icaria Splash ‘n Slide. Designed for small children to pre-teens, the new section will open July 4 and feature a 12,000-square-foot kiddie area with 10 slides, water play features and wading pool. Additionally, the park is adding eight air-conditioned cabanas, enhanced deck space with umbrella tables and lounge chairs, a bar, concession area and a retail and locker building.

“The Rise of Icarus will be the ultimate experience for thrill seekers in Wisconsin Dells,” said Owner Nick Laskaris.

Admission to The Rise of Icarus and other water and theme park features are free to Mt. Olympus guests for the entire length of their stay, as well as the day of check-out.