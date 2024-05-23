CaliBunga Waterpark is set to make colossal waves in San Jose this summer

SAN JOSE, Calif. — California’s newest waterpark, CaliBunga Waterpark, announces it will open this June on a 23-acre campus in the heart of San Jose. The first theme park introduction by the newly formed California Dreamin’ team, CaliBunga is set to make a splash this summer by showing NorCal guests of all ages that they are the experts in summer fun.

Located overlooking Lake Cunningham and the San Jose Foothills families will experience a renovated waterpark with more than 15 splash-tastic slides and attractions. Coming later this summer is an all new, year-round wine garden featuring live music, dining, drinks, and panoramic views of the lake. From thrilling rides, to refreshing pools, and splashin’ family play areas, the team at California Dreamin’ has invested millions of dollars in capital improvements to ensure guests of all ages will create memories of a lifetime all summer long.

“As a 40-year theme park veteran, I love creating iconic parks that help families build lasting memories,” said Steven Dooner, CEO, CaliBunga. “After acquiring the waterpark lease in March 2024, we have worked tirelessly to introduce San Jose residents to CaliBunga and showcase the improvements we’ve made to enhance the guest experience so that every person that visits the park has a full day of fun. We will continue reimagining this great Bay Area waterpark with plans to add even more new and exciting attractions.”

NorCal residents are welcome to enjoy a diverse selection of water rides at the area’s largest waterpark – whether you’re seeking thrilling water slides, kiddie rides, wave pools, or a ride down the lazy river. From Dragon’s Den, where guests can plummet into the mist-shrouded abyss of the dragon, to free falling one of two slides on Shotgun Falls, to Slide Creek Falls where guests can leisurely float down a moving stream – CaliBunga is sure to be this summer’s hotspot.

Also launching later this summer is Cal Soleil, a wine garden that will host special events, wine tastings, and live entertainment. Cal Soleil will feature a vast selection of local wines, craft beers and food trucks this season overlooking the picturesque Lake Cunningham.

CaliBunga is the first theme park introduction by the newly formed California Dreamin’ team, headquartered in Sacramento, California. California Dreamin’ is composed of experts in family entertainment with experience developing and operating entertainment centers, theme parks and waterparks in the U.S. and Asia, for brands including Disney, Knott’s Berry Farm, Raging Waters, Chuck E. Cheese, Malibu Grand Prix, Universal Studios and more.