International Ride Training welcomes Lisa Howard Sitler as an associate consultant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Ride Training (IRT), a leader in safety training and operational consulting for the amusement industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Lisa Howard Sitler as an Associate Consultant. Lisa brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the IRT team, further strengthening the company’s commitment to providing top-notch training and consulting services to amusement parks and attractions worldwide.

Howard Sitler joins IRT with over 20 years of experience in the amusement industry, most recently working for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts as both the Manager of Corporate Learning and Development and Manager of Attractions Training and Performance. She also has several industry certifications, including AIMS – Certified Operations Technician Level II, NAARSO Operations Level II Certification, NAARSO Ride Inspector Level I Certification, and Certified Pool Operator (CPO). Her deep knowledge and dedication to safety align perfectly with IRT’s mission.

“Erik, Cindee and I couldn’t be more thrilled with Lisa joining our company. Her vast experience in Operations and Training Development greatly compliments our company mission, while being a genuine powerhouse addition to our team,” said Patty Bealzey, Owner and Managing Member of International Ride Training.

As an Associate Consultant, Howard Sitler will play a crucial role in delivering IRT’s renowned training programs and consulting services. She will be instrumental in working with clients, making sure they receive the support and guidance in implementing safety and operational standards.

“I could not be more thrilled to join this amazing team of industry professionals! I am honored to have this opportunity to share my experience and passion and give back to an industry that has brought me so much joy,” said Howard Sitler.

Her addition to the team underscores IRT’s growth and ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and providing unparalleled service to its clients.