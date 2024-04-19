Wild Waves Theme and Water Park opens for the 2024 season May 18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Wild Waves Theme and Water Park, Washington’s largest combination theme and water park, will kick off its 2024 season on May 18 with more days and more ways to experience thrilling family fun for guests of all ages. The park will be open on select days beginning May 18 through September 8 with additional weekends of Fright Fest October 4 – November 3, the area’s biggest and best Halloween event. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the water park, and opening weekend activities will include face painting, balloon twisting and of course, birthday cake. Additionally, in celebration of Armed Forces Day, military personnel can save 50% on admission and visit for only $18.99, May 18 and 19.

“Our team has been hard at work preparing for what will be our longest season since 2019,” said Park President and Regional VP Jody Kneupper. “We have a great lineup of special events and new offerings along with our signature collection of thrilling roller coasters, rides, water slides, and attractions. There is truly something for every member of the family, and we are excited to welcome guests back for the 2024 season.”

New guest enhancements include:

The all-new Digital Pass for Season Passholders offers easier, faster access with no lines. The Digital Pass can be loaded onto Apple or Google Wallet;

An exciting after-hours pool party for guests ages 21 and over;

The exclusive Island Vibes featuring tropical food, festive music, and lush island décor;

Weekly fun foam parties throughout the month of July; and

New food and beverage menu items including delicious, hand-dipped ice cream bars, and patriotic-inspired beverages like Freedom Frappuccino, Patriot Brew, and 1776 Spritzer.

The best way to experience Wild Waves is with a Season Pass. Passholders enjoy free parking, free bring-a-friend tickets, special giveaways, and exclusive Season Passholder Appreciation Days.

Wild Waves is hiring for the 2024 season. Individuals who want to work where they play are encouraged to apply online at Wild Waves Theme and Water Park. Numerous positions are available for applicants aged 16 and above.

The park will be open weekends starting May 18. Daily operation begins June 14.