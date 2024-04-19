Adventureland Resort unveils new additions for 2024, celebrating 50 years of thrills

ALTOONA, Iowa — With just one month to go until Opening Day, Adventureland Resort is putting the finishing touches on its newest additions for the theme park’s 50th season. The Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills will kick off its milestone season on Saturday, May 18. From the return of a beloved classic, Underground to delectable culinary offerings and captivating entertainment, guests can expect an unforgettable journey into fun and adventure all season long.

“We wanted to create an experience that not only celebrates our rich history but also introduces exciting new adventures for our guests,” said General Manager Mike Lusky. “From the reimagined Underground ride to the all-new Festival of Decades, the pork-focused Oink’s restaurant and the Iowa Craft Beer Takeover, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as we embark on our 50th Celebration Season.”

The highlight of the 2024 season will be the debut of the reimagined Underground. Undergoing a spectacular transformation, the world’s only indoor wooden roller coaster promises a more dynamic ride experience, complete with new scenes, enhanced classics and elevated theming. Guests will encounter all-new experiences, including a nearly 9-foot-tall talking skull and ten new and updated animatronics, offering a better storytelling experience throughout the ride. With a 360-degree audio experience, all-new lighting and special effects, the ride promises thrills like never before.

Celebrating the return of Underground, the park will be unveiling a special Underground themed Dippin’ Dots flavor called Chocolate Brownie Bounty. It features creamy brownie batter ice cream and rich brownie batter pieces. The new flavor will be offered at all five Dippin’ Dots locations throughout the park.

For culinary enthusiasts, the all-new Oink’s restaurant and bar will be a pork lover’s paradise with a selection of Berkshire Pork products from Iowa’s own Berkwood Farms. The new restaurant and bar will be in a big red barn on the Boulevard, serving juicy tenderloins, savory pork chops and popular beverages.

Nearby, the Falling Star Lounge debuts as a nostalgic retreat, featuring the iconic sign from the Falling Star ride and serving a variety of beverages. This hideaway will feature a classic touch, showcasing Adventureland’s past.

With a growing craft beer scene across Iowa, Adventureland will become home to the all-new Iowa Craft Beer Takeover experience. Breweries from across the state will showcase their finest brews on select weekends throughout the summer. Breweries taking part include Backpocket, Barn Town, Big Grove, Exile, Front Street, Keg Creek, Peace Tree, ReUnion, Revolution, Singlespeed and Toppling Goliath.

To mark the milestone of 50 years of operation, Adventureland is hosting a series of special events throughout the year. The festivities kick off with Bernie’s Birthday Bash in June, featuring fun activities for families and kids, along with appearances by the iconic park mascot, Bernie Bernard. In July, visitors can enjoy the Festival of Decades, a nostalgic tribute to Adventureland’s history, with each week dedicated to celebrating a different decade with concerts, fireworks and historical displays.

As the sun sets, Adventureland comes alive with a dazzling new light show illuminating the Boulevard during the Festival of Decades in July and August. With later closing times in 2024, guests can experience the park in a whole new light as colorful displays dance across the night sky, creating magical memories under the stars.

With an abundance of new experiences, delicious food and captivating entertainment, Adventureland invites guests to embark on an unforgettable journey in 2024. Whether seeking thrills on the coasters, indulging in culinary delights, or reliving fond memories of years past, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The best way to take advantage of Adventureland’s year-long thrills is with a 2024 Season Pass. Select Pass perks include FREE Parking, FREE Friend Tickets, exclusive discounts and more. To see the full 2024 operating calendar or to purchase a Season Pass, visit AdventurelandResort.com.