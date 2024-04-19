Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourns the loss of African Lion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The ledge in the African Journey has always been filled with wide-eyed wonderment and fantastic nose to nose connections. Today, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourns the loss of a dear friend as we had to say goodbye to Bahati, the male African lion, but we will always celebrate the squeals and smiles that took place at his favorite ledge.

“Bahati was diagnosed with thymic cancer last week, following a relatively short period of inappetence. Due to his rapid decline despite palliative care, he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by his care team,” said Dr. Kami Fox, Director of Animal Health and Conservation. “It has been a great honor to have cared for Bahati ever since he arrived as an awkward adolescence without a mane, through becoming a majestic adult, and being able to provide him a dignified, peaceful end.”

Since arriving to the Zoo in 2016 from Racine Zoological Gardens, Bahati has been a beloved member of African Journey and a wonderful ambassador for African lions in the wild.

“The sounds of excited footsteps echoing through the kopjes as children cheered, “LOOK!” when greeting Bahati will be greatly missed,” explains Executive Director Rick Schuiteman. “Bahati loved seeing guests. Our mission is to connect kids and animals, strengthen families, and inspire people to care; and Bahati helped us to serve that mission every day and for more than 4 million guests.”

Michelle Smurl, Director of Animal Care, expresses “The Fort Wayne community was able to connect with Bahati in many special and meaningful ways over the years. Our staff’s excellent care gave Bahati a great quality of life here, and in turn, Bahati enriched the lives of all of us at the Zoo and in the Fort Wayne community.”

We share this heartbreak with our animal care team who cared for Bahati daily. We thank them for their hard work and the care they provide; not only for Bahati, but for all of the animals who call the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo home. We appreciate the support of the community as we grieve his loss and celebrate his legacy. Memories and comments can be shared on the Zoo’s Facebook page.