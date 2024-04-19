Noah’s Ark Waterpark wins Newsweek Readers’ Choice Award for Best Outdoor Waterpark

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Not only does Noah’s Ark Waterpark hold the claim to being America’s Largest Waterpark, but the beloved Wisconsin Dells attraction has officially been named the Best Outdoor Waterpark by Newsweek, claiming the top spot. Handpicked by experts across various industries, and voted on by its readers, the Newsweek award recognizes Noah’s Ark as the premier destination for water park thrills.

“We are honored to receive the number one spot as the Best Outdoor Waterpark from Newsweek,” Noah’s Ark General Manager Christopher Mortensen said. “This is a testament to the dedication of our team to providing unparalleled experiences for our guests. The award reaffirms what we, and our community, already knew, Noah’s Ark is the best of the best.”

But it’s more than just the water attractions, Noah’s Ark has become a destination by elevating its dining experience with exciting new food and drink options. In 2024, the waterpark will introduce two new food stands including Paradise Funnel Cake and the ultimate Wisconsin favorite, a new cheese stand serving up all things cheese, including mozzarella triangles, cheese curds and so much more.

Located in the Waterpark Capital of the World, Wisconsin Dells, Noah’s Ark stands as the ultimate destination for aquatic excitement. With over 50 thrilling water attractions, including two wave pools, lazy rivers, zip lines and multiple exhilarating water slide experiences, Noah’s Ark offers an unmatched waterpark experience in the United States.

Opening Day for the 2024 season is just around the corner on Saturday, May 25. For more information on Noah’s Ark Waterpark’s 2024 Season, new attractions and to purchase Season Passes, visit NoahsArkWaterpark.com.