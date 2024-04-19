Spanish engineering company Wavegarden and URBNSURF group bring perfect waves to Sydney’s Olympic Park

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Australia’s home of Olympic sport, Sydney Olympic Park, just 13 kilometers west of the CBD, is now the home of New South Wales’ first Wavegarden surf park, with an investment in excess of $75 million AUD. Although Sydney is blessed with a large number of surfing beaches, access to those beaches and crowding in the lineup are becoming increasing issues. The revolutionary 46-module Wavegarden Cove surfing lagoon at URBNSURF Sydney is now able to provide an authentic alternative to ocean-based surfing for Sydney residents and visitors, allowing them to surf more safely, easily, and frequently.

The surf park is scheduled to open to the public in May and will be operate for 16 hours per day, 7 days per week, from 6 am to 10 pm. The prices for a 1-hour session vary from $30 to $159 AUD depending on the level. Each surfer will enjoy approximately 10- 12 waves per session and there is a wide variety of different options to choose from, from introductory lessons through to sessions for the most advanced professionals.

The 3.6-hectare site features the latest version of Wavegarden Cove technology and is designed to accommodate 1000 visitors per day. The surfing lagoon boasts the most energy-efficient technology, the highest surfer capacity, and the widest variety of waves.

Following the success of URBNSURF Melbourne, the URBNSURF group has become the first repeat client of Wavegarden by opening its second surf park, further solidifying their commitment to bringing innovative surfing experiences to urban areas.

“This innovation is going to help surfers improve much faster than surfing in the ocean,” said Reef Heazlewood, considered as one of the Australia best surfers. “People in Sydney are going to be blown away when they see how good the waves are here.”

With a north-south lagoon orientation, URBNSURF Sydney has been designed to suit prevailing wind conditions. LED lagoon lighting means you can surf night and day. The facility also features sustainable design elements, renewable energy, and water-saving systems, in keeping with Sydney Olympic Park’s strong environmental sustainability ethos.

Sydney Olympic Park is an ideal location for URBNSURF Sydney, with its numerous sporting, entertainment, and leisure venues hosting over 5,500 events each year. It boasts large open green spaces, playgrounds, and cycleways, making it an attractive destination for visitors of all ages.

Situated less than a kilometer from the Olympic Park train station, and immediately adjacent to a likely station location on the future Parramatta Light Rail line, URBNSURF Sydney will be accessible to over 2 million Sydney residents in under 30 minutes. Additionally, national sports bodies, professional surfers, and coaches have already demonstrated that a Wavegarden Cove, like the one in Melbourne, is a valuable resource for their training prior to each competition.

For Wavegarden, this milestone not only celebrates the opening of URBNSURF Sydney but also marks a significant achievement for the company as it represents their 8th facility worldwide and the first instance of a client launching their second wave park.

“This new Sydney project highlights the value and trust that URBNSURF has in Wavegarden,” said Fernando Odriozola, Wavegarden’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This is reassuring for our other clients and their investors, not only because we are the only surf park developer in the world with 8 surf parks in operation, but also because one of our clients now has 2.”

URBNSURF’s customer offering goes beyond sessions for existing surfers, with specific programs for schools, corporate, and private groups. On top of the surfing lagoon that has a capacity of 90 surfers per hour spread out through 4 dedicated zones, the complex has a vast array of customer water-side amenities including an Apple Jack licensed café, rooftop bar, beach club, a Rip Curl surf retail outlet, a surf academy, beach cabanas, skate ramps, lagoon-side pools, kids’ playground, event spaces, and much more.

“We created URBNSURF Sydney based on the invaluable experience and insights we gained from successfully developing, launching and operating Australia’s first surf park URBNSURF Melbourne in 2020,” said Damon Tudor, CEO of URBNSURF. “We’re proud to be considered a pioneer in this exciting new industry as we become a global first in opening our second park in Sydney. We can’t wait to show our local customers in Australia and the world what we have achieved.”

Professionals Dylan Moffat, Owen Wright and Milla Coco Brown were among a handful of surfers selected to a test session this week. And, by all reports, the new surfing lagoon ticks all the boxes.

“It´s incredible to think that we have these type of surf parks in Australia,” said Wright.“The waves are truly world class.”