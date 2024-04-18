Kings Island breaking news: First test run of new coaster is complete!

Kings Island opens for the season this Saturday, and today (Wednesday) at 2:24 p.m., the park completed the first test run of its new family coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. The coaster is part of the amusement park’s Camp Snoopy, a new kids area that will open later this spring.

It also will include Beagle Scout Acres, a new, shaded interactive play area where kids will be able to experience the Peanuts Gang in whole new ways. When it opens, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers will race forward and backward at speeds up to 36 mph over 1,400 feet of track.