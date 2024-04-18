Lake Compounce opens April 27 with park-wide enhancements

BRISTOL, Conn. — Opening Day at Lake Compounce is justten days away as The Official Park of Family Fun welcomes visitors back to the park with an Opening Weekend celebration highlighted by the Grand Opening of the re-tracked Wildcat Roller Coaster. The gates will officially open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.

To celebrate the start of the 2024 season, Lake Compounce is throwing an Opening Weekend celebration highlighted by the iconic Wildcat Roller Coaster. Season Passholders are invited to enjoy the park one hour early and be among the first to ride the historic Wildcat. Plus, the first 250 guests will receive a commemorative Wildcat coin. Visitors can also enjoy a full weekend of fun including meet and greets with Kyle the Crocodile, limited-time food offerings including Wildcat Chicken Tenders, rides on the all-new carousel cat and more.

“We are thrilled to reopen this historic piece of Connecticut history as we celebrate the start of our 178th season,” said Doug Hemphill, Lake Compounce General Manager. “In addition to the re-tracking work on Wildcat, our team has worked extensively this off-season to make updates to the park to improve the guest experience. This season, guests can expect to see new limited-time menu options, increased training of our seasonal employees and the return of beloved events like Kids Fest, Summer Concerts and Phantom Fall Fest.”

This season, guests can expect a full season jam-packed with new events, new park-wide improvements and more reasons to visit. Every single weekend in June, visitors are invited for a pint-sized party as Kids Fest returns to the park. The young and young at heart will be delighted by meet and greets with their favorite characters every weekend in June. Pete the Cat™ takes over Kiddie Land for meet and greets throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, June 22, 23, 29 and 30. Kids Fest will also feature unique food and beverage offerings including Fruity Pebbles Churros and Cookies and Cream Dippin’ Dots Shakes for those looking for a taste of nostalgia. In July, the Summer Concert Series returns with nationally touring tribute acts Good Vibrations, Bruno & The Hooligans, Larger Than Life and Adventures in Parrotdise. The park’s beloved fireworks show light up the night July 4,5,6 and every single Saturday in July. Beach Bashes will close out the summer season every weekend in August with DJs, music and more.

In addition to the park’s robust event lineup, guests will notice even more park-wide improvements when they walk through the gates this season. In addition to the re-tracking work on Wildcat, the award-winning Boulder Dash roller coaster has been upgraded with more than 1,000 feet of Titan Track. The new 1846 Coffee Co. will open across from the park’s Wave Swinger and will feature limited-time coffee flavors, cold brews, pastries and more. Also new for the 2024 season, visitors will find more shaded seating throughout the park to enjoy meals and relax with the whole family.