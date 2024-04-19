Universal Studios Hollywood introduces an 87North produced live show, “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show,” added to its popular “WaterWorld,” inspired by the new film

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood, in collaboration with Universal Pictures and 87North, presents “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show,” inspired by Universal’s new 87North film The Fall Guy, as part of the theme park’s popular “WaterWorld” attraction, beginning Saturday, April 27 through Sunday, May 19, 2024. The Fall Guy, starring Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, from blockbuster director David Leitch, arrives in theaters on Friday, May 3.

This all-new, exclusive entertainment performance features an original storyline designed to provide an entertaining peek behind the curtain of how stunt performances are designed and brought to life, while celebrating the artistry of the film industry’s unsung heroes – the stunt performers.

The show is produced by 87North Productions, the world-renowned production and action design company founded by Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, who are the force behind such iconic and bold action tentpole films as Bullet Train, Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Nobody, Violent Night and John Wick.

Said Leitch, “We make movies to give audiences an experience, and what better way to amplify 87North’s brand of action storytelling than to evolve into live events. We are so thankful to our partners at Universal who embraced our ideas and gave us the platform to do something really fun and immersive with The Fall Guy.”

Using the existing “WaterWorld” set, the action packed “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” will feature dynamic, unforgettable new stunts and entertain guests with an exclusive performance that can only be seen at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Fall Guy, directed by former stuntman David Leitch, stars Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a former stuntman who is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie goes missing. Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Black Panther’s Winston Duke, Bullet Train’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emmy® winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). The Fall Guy is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, Guymon Casady and Ryan Gosling.

An exclusive social engagement, The Fall Guy photo op, will also be available within the theme park. Starting with the film’s release on May 3, guests and moviegoers will be able to enjoy a double dose of The Fall Guy by attending “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” and then seeing the film in style at Universal Cinema on Universal CityWalk Hollywood, either in the seven-story IMAX® with 4K laser projection or its new PRIME Theatre, featuring 4K laser projection technology and superior acoustics. Universal CityWalk offers moviegoers $5 parking with purchase of General Parking and a movie ticket (restrictions apply).