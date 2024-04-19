Intercard debuts iQ reader in Saudi Arabia at Sea Expo

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, which has been bringing its leading amusement technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 25 years, will exhibit at the sixth Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo in Riyadh on May 7-9, 2024.

Intercard’s CEO Scott Sherrod and Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales, will be at the show in booth #2B141. They’ll be showing the company’s popular technology including the iQ reader, which will make its debut in the KSA market.

“The increasing acceptance of the QR (quick response) code world-wide prompted us to introduce our iQ readers and kiosks that read QR codes,” says Sherrod, “setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology.”

The iQ reader can scan customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This will enable customers to use mobile devices or printed receipts instead of play cards to active games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.

Intercard’s other new products include an iTeller PlusXL kiosk for water parks, trampoline parks and other active attractions that dispenses wristbands. Guests can use it to buy gate passes, timed play and package deals in addition to arcade play. It improves customer throughput and frees up staff for other tasks.

Visitors can find out why leading family entertainment centers in the KSA and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable payment and management technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

“Intercard has been working in Saudi Arabia since 1997 when Adventure Land opened up in Jeddah. Since then Intercard has been installed in over 500 amusement centers in Saudi Arabia,” says Borrero. “Intercard’s innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most used in the KSA and the MENA region. Our forward-thinking customers in KSA, including Al Hokair, Al Othaim, Abdullah Fouad, Al Mogren and SALA Entertainment have always been receptive to innovative technology that makes doing business easier.”