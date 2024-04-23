Sacoa Cashless System chosen for newly-inaugurated Sould Park Game at Rosaleda Shopping Center, Malaga, Spain

Sacoa is proud to announce the successful installation of its cashless PlayCard system in Sould Park’s latest venture, Sould Park Game, located in the Rosaleda Shopping Center in Malaga, Spain.

Miguel Angel Notario, CEO of Sould Park Corporate, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, stating, “We are very happy to have Sacoa’s collaboration to carry out this new Game project; working with them is a pleasure. For more than 10 years, they have been providing us with their products and customized solutions, according to the specific needs of each of our FECs.”

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, expressed his gratitude: “Sacoa Cashless System is used in more than 20 Sould Park stores in Spain and Portugal. We are delighted to be part of the growth of the industry and support Miguel and his great team in all their endeavors.”

The newly inaugurated Sould Park Game covers an area of 600 square meters and features an arcade area with various games and attractions, as well as immersive, virtual reality experiences.