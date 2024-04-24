100 Days to the Wisconsin State Fair brings delicious excitement with original Cream Puffs announcement

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — As the year-long 100th Anniversary Celebration of the iconic Cream Puff continues, the Wisconsin State Fair and Original Cream Puffs are proud to unveil the newly imagined Original Cream Puff brand, just 100 days away from the best 11 days of the summer – Wisconsin State Fair, August 1-11, 2024.

The Cream Puff is one of the most popular food items among attendees at the State Fair and there is no better way to celebrate than to highlight this Wisconsin staple 100 days until the Wisconsin State Fair.

The Original Cream Puffs’ refreshed brand showcases a sophisticated feel while encompassing a historical dairy feel, pulling fonts and colors from the history of milkmen and vintage farm signage. The new logo symbolizes Cream Puff’s rich history while looking forward to the future. To celebrate Original Cream Puff’s 100th Anniversary, this year’s logo features a “100 Years of Delicious” addition near the bottom right-hand corner. Fairgoers will see this new brand and logo rolled out across the State Fair Park this year.

Fairgoers are encouraged to count down the final 100 days until it’s time to dig into Cream Puffs once again. Don’t miss out on the last chance to save $5 on State Fair admission tickets and unbeatable prices on Cream Puff 6-packs. Save big with all deals available at WiStateFair.com.