May 2024

By | April 24, 2024

The MAY 2024 issue includes:

  • Silver Dollar City preserves original soul on new Fire In The Hole
  • Morgan’s Wonderland debuts the park’s biggest expansion to date
  • Sally Dark Rides brings SpongeBob to Las Vegas at Circus Circus
  • Vekoma supplying Oz-themed rides to Warner Bros. Movie World
  • Six Flags Over Texas celebrates milestone ride aboard Shock Wave
  • Adventureland opens with new rides, phase one of renovations
  • Legoland Florida guests build, race Lego Ferraris in new experience
  • Sunkid provides new Shipwreck Cove tower ride to Belmont Park
  • Amusement Expo expands showfloor, welcomes record numbers
  • EVA entertains wide array with first-branded North American arena
  • 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo draws record crowds
  • Despite inclement weather, Miami-Dade County Fair performs well
  • Strong work ethic keeps Burback’s midway lights shining bright
  • Mega Mayhem ProSlide water coaster opens at Rapids Waterpark
  • After 70 years, Kay Park Recreation looks back and towards future
  • IAAPA Foundation refines focus on scholarships and furthering industry workforce development
  • Golden Ticket Awards host hotel reservations, award nominations open
  • Women of Influence: Dollywood’s Dolly Parton
  • SkyRide renaissance: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s attraction reopens
  • Texas’ Swannee River Railroad Company rolling out the trains
  • Party Center Software provides solutions for FECs and their guests
  • Pennsylvania amusement ride safety advisory board holds meeting
  • Sharing knowledge was the foundation of AIMS from its beginnings
  • Hersheypark opening day debuts new Comet trains from PTC
  • Wonderland’s 2024 season underway, officials confront challenges
  • Amusement Today‘s 2024 What’s New Guide … and much more!
