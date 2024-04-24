May 2024
By amusementtoday | April 24, 2024
The MAY 2024 issue includes:
- Silver Dollar City preserves original soul on new Fire In The Hole
- Morgan’s Wonderland debuts the park’s biggest expansion to date
- Sally Dark Rides brings SpongeBob to Las Vegas at Circus Circus
- Vekoma supplying Oz-themed rides to Warner Bros. Movie World
- Six Flags Over Texas celebrates milestone ride aboard Shock Wave
- Adventureland opens with new rides, phase one of renovations
- Legoland Florida guests build, race Lego Ferraris in new experience
- Sunkid provides new Shipwreck Cove tower ride to Belmont Park
- Amusement Expo expands showfloor, welcomes record numbers
- EVA entertains wide array with first-branded North American arena
- 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo draws record crowds
- Despite inclement weather, Miami-Dade County Fair performs well
- Strong work ethic keeps Burback’s midway lights shining bright
- Mega Mayhem ProSlide water coaster opens at Rapids Waterpark
- After 70 years, Kay Park Recreation looks back and towards future
- IAAPA Foundation refines focus on scholarships and furthering industry workforce development
- Golden Ticket Awards host hotel reservations, award nominations open
- Women of Influence: Dollywood’s Dolly Parton
- SkyRide renaissance: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s attraction reopens
- Texas’ Swannee River Railroad Company rolling out the trains
- Party Center Software provides solutions for FECs and their guests
- Pennsylvania amusement ride safety advisory board holds meeting
- Sharing knowledge was the foundation of AIMS from its beginnings
- Hersheypark opening day debuts new Comet trains from PTC
- Wonderland’s 2024 season underway, officials confront challenges
- Amusement Today‘s 2024 What’s New Guide … and much more!