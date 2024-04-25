Ellis & Associates promotes two key leaders, names new Director of Operations for Jeff Ellis Management

MAITLAND, Fla. — Ellis & Associates, Inc. (E&A), the world leader in aquatic safety since 1983, is proud to announce the promotion of two key members of the office leadership team as well as a new Director of Operations for Jeff Ellis Management (JEM), the E&A company that provides full aquatic facility management for leading resorts, cruise lines, municipalities and leisure destinations utilizing the highly regarded comprehensive aquatic risk management program provided only by E&A.

Brandy Mobley has served E&A for more than 20 years holding increasingly responsible positions ranging from inventory and invoicing to payroll and human resources compliance. In her new role of Director of Human Resources, Brandy will continue to maximize office efficiency and seamlessly continue to facilitate company grown by providing resources for more than 100 fulltime and 600 seasonal employees.

Nicole Pisarri joined E&A in 2021 and went right to work implementing processes to ensure the growing company manages invoicing and billing in a way that delivers impeccable service for both our Clients and our vendors. As E&A has grown, Nicole filled a critical role leading to her promotion to Director of Business and Finance. Both Brandy and Nicole serve all Ellis & Associates, Inc. business entities including Jeff Ellis Management, Ellis Aquatic Innovations, Ellis Education Services and Jeff Ellis Swimming.

“I can’t thank Brandy and Nicole enough for their service,” said Ellis & Associates VP of Business and Finance, Jonathan Hartman. “These two professionals have significantly improved our business operations and efficiency.”

Bethany Brown, a seven year E&A team member who began her aquatics industry career as a lifeguard, has been promoted to Director of Operations for Jeff Ellis Management (JEM). Bethany has successfully held increasingly responsible roles within JEM including leading all aspects of facility operations as Manager of the Aulani resort aquatic facilities. In 2022 her role in the company expanded to include traveling to JEM locations across the country providing leadership, direction and training.

“Bethany has become an invaluable member of the Jeff Ellis Management leadership team,” said JEM Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Jerica Cyr. “Her depth of experience and passion for our commitment to safety and operational excellence make her highly effective in her new role.”

“I am incredibly proud of Brandy, Nicole and Bethany,” added Ellis & Associates Founder and CEO, Jeff Ellis. “Every member of the E&A team is dedicated to continually improving aquatic safety and we, as a company, are dedicated to elevating and advancing those that live our commitment every day. Well done, team!”