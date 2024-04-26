Merlin Entertainments and Wheelhouse announce entertainment content partnership

LONDON, U.K. — Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in branded entertainment destinations, today proudly unveils an electrifying partnership with U.S. and UK-based media company Wheelhouse. The partnership will bring together Merlin’s iconic attractions with Wheelhouse’s creative and production expertise to create a range of entertainment content, including original non-scripted TV programmes that entertain and inspire audiences of all ages across the globe.

The partnership will leverage Merlin’s expertise in creating immersive and engaging experiences for millions of guests across its 140+ attractions spanning 23 countries globally, which includes more iconic landmarks than any other entertainment destinations company, alongside Wheelhouse’s talent in developing and producing compelling content for television and other platforms. The partnership will explore the potential of Merlin’s renowned brands, such as SEA LIFE and others from its iconic Gateway Attractions brand portfolio including the London Eye and Warwick Castle, as well as its famous locations, such as Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, and Chessington World of Adventures Resort to develop exciting TV programmes that will span a diverse range of genres, including reality, documentary and game show, promising something for every viewer’s taste.

Led by Founder and CEO Brent Montgomery, Wheelhouse is behind original hit series for Netflix, Hulu and Max, as well as a wide variety of U.S. cable and broadcast networks. Prior to launching Wheelhouse, Montgomery was CEO of ITV America, which produces international hits including “Hell’s Kitchen”, “Queer Eye” and “Alone”.

Glenn Hugill (Deal or No Deal, The Mole), Wheelhouse chief content officer and president of the company’s UK division, will drive and oversee the Wheelhouse-Merlin slate.

In addition, the Merlin-Wheelhouse collaboration will integrate talent and digital strategies through Wheelhouse DNA – the company’s creator-focused division – and its talent-management arm Additive Creative. The partnership is also expected to create synergies and strengthen brand awareness for both parties through strategic cross-promotion, offering audiences an immersive entertainment experience like never before.

Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments said: “Currently our guests have to come visit us in person to enjoy the immersiveness of our 140+ theme parks and attractions in 89 cities around the world, but our ambition is to amplify how we bring joy, create connections and make memories for even more than the 62 million guests who visited us in 2023. Through creative innovation and storytelling, our partnership with Wheelhouse will allow us to bring a new dimension to our stories, characters and IP on the largest platforms in the world: TV and entertainment programming. Wheelhouse understands and loves our brands as much as we do, and our partnership will help to create entertaining TV programmes that spotlight our diversity of experiences to iconic landmarks.”

CEO of Wheelhouse, Brent Montgomery, said: “It’s a great privilege to develop a roster of new programming around Merlin’s world-famous and iconic attractions, and we’re eager to deploy Wheelhouse’s full arsenal of creative and business capabilities in this partnership,” said Montgomery. “This is what we’ve built Wheelhouse to do, and with Merlin the possibilities are endless; we’re excited to get to work.”