Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland California Resort unveils new costume characters for North America’s First Lego World Parade!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — LEGOLAND California Resort, operated by Merlin Entertainments, reveals new costume characters for North America’s First LEGO World Parade, set to launch this summer. The parade will feature a vibrant cast of five costume characters, each bringing their unique LEGO charm to their floats along with more than 50 entertainers who will dance and march along as the Parade makes its way through the west side of the Park.

Leading the parade on a LEGO City Firetruck float, Fire Chief Freya is a brave and dedicated firefighter who embodies the spirit of heroism. Scuba Diver : This fearless explorer of the ocean depths is ready to share her underwater adventures with guests while aboard the LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure inspired float. Her vibrant costume and engaging personality will add a wave of excitement to the festivities, and she may even bring along some underwater friends!

Scallywag Pirate : Next, prepare to set sail with the Scallywag Pirate, a swashbuckling adventurer who's ready to bring a dash of high-seas excitement to the Parade on his treasure-seeking pirate ship float. With his charismatic charm and pirate swagger, he's sure to make a splash.

Lloyd : Joining the lineup is Lloyd the ninja who will stealthily make his way through the Parade aboard an impressive LEGO NINJAGO Dragon float. Known for his agility and bravery, Lloyd is a favorite among LEGO NINJAGO fans and is sure to add an element of mystery and excitement to the lineup.

Hopsy : Hopsy, the bright red LEGO DUPLO bunny, will hop along at the tail end of the Parade on the LEGO DUPLO inspired float. Hopsy's playful energy will captivate the hearts and imaginations of the theme park's youngest guests.

LEGO Friends: In addition, a LEGO Friends inspired float will make its way ahead of Hopsy, spreading friendship, fun and togetherness through the love of imagination!

In honor of LEGOLAND California’s 25th birthday, Fire Chief Freya, Scuba Diver, Scallywag Pirate, Lloyd and Hopsy will star in The LEGO World Parade with an all-new original soundtrack that will have visitors bopping along throughout the summer.

The Parade will be the perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building throughout the theme park’s 60+ rides, shows, and attractions.