Noah’s Ark Waterpark to make a splash with tasty additions for 2024 

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisc. — The countdown to summer is officially underway, as Noah’s Ark Waterpark opens its gates in just one month. After being named the top Best Outdoor Waterpark by Newsweek earlier this month, America’s Largest Waterpark promises an unforgettable experience for guests in 2024. The Wisconsin Dells staple is gearing up for Memorial Day weekend, and visitors can expect a wave of new dining options, extended hours and exciting events in addition to the more than 50 attractions.

Embracing Wisconsin’s cheesemaking heritage, the park is introducing the all-new Wisconsin Cheese Stand, offering a mouthwatering selection of cheesy delights. The stand will feature locally sourced cheese curds from Water’s Edge Cheese Curds, winner of both the Wisconsin and Minnesota Cheese Curd of the Year Awards and has been featured in Man vs. Food and Food Paradise. Menu items include Mozzarella Wedges, Garlic Cheese Curds and rotating cheesy menu features by Kahuna Wave Pool.

“2024 is shaping up to be a big year here at America’s Largest Waterpark,” Noah’s Ark General Manager Christopher Mortensen said. “This season, our guests are in for a summer of thrills and tasty delights as we add renowned Wisconsin cheese to our menu. We wanted to celebrate the cheesy traditions of Wisconsin by bringing a variety of cheesy treats to Noah’s Ark. The Wisconsin Cheese Stand is the perfect addition to our lineup of delicious dining options you can find throughout the park.”

In addition to the Wisconsin Cheese Stand, Paradise Funnel Cake will join the culinary lineup, satisfying guests’ sweet cravings with every bite. For those looking to quench their thirst, the park will introduce refreshing new drink options, including cocktails, mules, mojitos, margaritas and dessert martinis, providing the perfect refreshment on a summer day at the waterpark near Guest Services.

Noah’s Ark has been hard at work during the winter months, upgrading several attractions to elevate the guest experience. The Dells’ first-of-its-kind slide, Chameleon returns with even more dazzle, featuring new music, light shows, and brighter lights for an exhilarating ride. Meanwhile, the Paradise Ziplines have been updated for an adrenaline-pumping adventure and the Congo Bongo family raft ride shines new after receiving a fresh coat of paint this spring.

The fun continues all summer with a full slate of fan-favorite events returning for 2024, like Father’s Day Flop, Kids Fest, Sunday Fundays and Salute to Heroes, promising fun-filled memories for the whole family. With so much to offer, Noah’s Ark Waterpark invites guests to dive into an unforgettable summer adventure Memorial Day Weekend, starting May 25. Daily operations begin May 30 and run through Labor Day.