Raging Waters Los Angeles Splashes into the 2024 summer season debuting the biggest parkwide enhancements in the last decade

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Raging Waters Los Angeles, California’s Largest Water Park, is set to open on Saturday, May 18, debuting numerous parkwide enhancements aimed to make the visitor experience even more thrilling and chilling. After more than 40 years of providing Southern California with summertime memories, the water park has gone through a parkwide facelift including a new entry experience, more seating, upgraded Wi-Fi, upgraded cabanas and so much more.

“As we head into my first full year as Raging Waters Los Angeles’ General Manager, we wanted to touch every part of the park that we could in the off-season to welcome our guests with numerous new experiences,” said Donald Spiller, general manager, Raging Waters Los Angeles. “From the moment you enter, ride and dine, guests are invited to choose their own adventure – from the chilling to the thrilling – and will be reminded at every touchpoint why Raging Waters is everybody’s favorite spot to soak up summer fun.”

What’s New at Raging Waters Los Angeles:

Renewed Entry Experience – Upon entering guests will be welcomed by a brand-new, wide open entry experience. The park will offer more improvements including upgraded metal detectors and a streamlined tram system to seamlessly move guests from the parking lot to the Main Gate.

Refreshed food stands – The delicious and beloved Sharkey's and Funnel Cake & Ice Cream food and beverage locations have been outfitted with an all-new look featuring a new Sharkey, and fresh paint on both buildings.

Upgraded Cabanas – The 61 cabanas throughout the park will be equipped with new furniture for guests to relax on in between rides; and safes to offer visitors peace of mind when leaving their cabanas to experience the park. The 24 cabanas in front of Splash Island will be equipped with new eco-conscious and water-saving turf.

Upgraded Wi-Fi System – Thrill-seekers can access the upgraded Wi-Fi system throughout the park making mobile food orders and riding more rides via H2GO even easier.

Thrill-seekers can access the upgraded Wi-Fi system throughout the park making mobile food orders and riding more rides via H2GO even easier. And so much more …

Rated one of the top ten water parks in the nation for the summer 2024 season by Newsweek (source: newsweek.com/readerschoice/best-outdoor-water-park), Raging Waters Los Angeles will open for the season on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. With over 50 rides, slides and attractions from the high thrills of Aqua Rocket to the big drop from Bombs Away, this 60-acre Southern California water park is a timeless summer tradition. The whole family is invited to enjoy a wide variety of tube and body slides ranging from mild to wild, a 30,000-square-foot water playground, a one-million-gallon wave pool and a lazy river.