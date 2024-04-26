Sacoa Cashless System: spotlight on global presence at May 2024 trade shows

Sacoa Cashless System, the global leader in revenue management solutions, is making a significant mark this May with its presence at six international trade shows across three continents.

Representatives from Sacoa’s offices will be available to share insights and expertise at the following events:

Roller Skating Show 2024 , May 5-9th, 2024 | Orlando, USA | Booth #511

, May 5-9th, 2024 | Orlando, USA | Booth #511 Saudi Entertainment & Amusement Expo (SEA) 2024 , May 7-9th, 2024 | Riyadh, Saudi | Booth #3C-351

, May 7-9th, 2024 | Riyadh, Saudi | Booth #3C-351 FIJMA 2024 , May 7-9th, 2024 | Madrid, Spain | Booth #A30

, May 7-9th, 2024 | Madrid, Spain | Booth #A30 Sindepat Summit 2024 , May 08-10 | Foz do Iguazu, Brazil

, May 08-10 | Foz do Iguazu, Brazil Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo (AAA) 2024 , May 10-12th, 2024 | Guangzhou, China

, May 10-12th, 2024 | Guangzhou, China IAAPA Expo Asia 2024, May 28-30th, 2024 | Bangkok, Thailand | Booth #756

This remarkable presence underscores Sacoa’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to amusement, entertainment, and leisure operators worldwide.