Silver Dollar City launches “Ozarkly,” content hub for the Ozark Mountains

BRANSON, Mo. — Ozarkly, a new multimedia hub from the internationally awarded Silver Dollar City theme park, launches today, detailing the food, music, crafts, attractions, and culture of the 1880s Ozarkian destination. From digital concerts and at-home recipes, to planning guides, Ozarkly is the ultimate destination for Silver Dollar City content and all things related.

Ozarkly is a place to find valuable Silver Dollar City information — along with the park’s unique culture — through the award-winning storytelling that has put the park on the map as an international destination. Ozarkly features news, planning resources and entertainment as well as human interest pieces in the form of articles, videos, podcasts and photo galleries.

Joey Thorsen, head of content at the Silver Dollar City Company, will guide the new entertainment and educational resource. “Ozarkly’s primary focus is what makes our park and region so special,” Thorsen explains, “Those stories and legacies left behind by those who came before us, but also the cutting-edge thinking and new traditions that make Silver Dollar City a one-of-a-kind destination.”

Ozarkly topics will always be authentically Ozarkly. “Until now, there has not been a unique online home for our content that spans media channels,” Thorsen says. “Now, we have a place where we can share with the country, with the world, what makes Silver Dollar City and our region so distinct.”

The creation of Ozarkly comes at a time when telling the genuine stories of the park and destination is more accessible than before, thanks to the increasing prevalence of social media in our everyday lives. “In the age of social media, where content is perfectly curated, the demand for ‘real’ content is greater than ever before,” notes Thorsen. “Ozarkly will serve as that hub for original content — content about real people and their deep connection with this special place.”

Known for rich storytelling and place-setting, Ozarkly operates under the Silver Dollar City Company umbrella, where the company’s flagship theme park, Silver Dollar City, has been telling the story of the Ozarks to guests for more than six decades. Content is now live on www.ozarkly.com with new weekly content in development.