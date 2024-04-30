Five industry professionals receive IAFE Certified Fair Executive Designation

SARASOTA, Fla. — Five individuals associated with fairs across five states received the Certified Fair Executive (CFE) designation at the 2024 IAFE Management Conference in Sarasota, Florida on April 30, 2024.

Those individuals are:

Kristen Bright, IFMG, CFE, Tennessee Valley Fair

Tasha Hyder, IFMG, CFE, Clay County Agricultural Fair, FL

Rachael Lough, IFMG, CFE, Ohio State Fair

Angela Miller, IFMG, CFE, Roosevelt County Fair, Mt

Shelly Parish, IFMG, CFE, North Dakota State Fair

The purposes of the CFE program are a) to provide incentive for professional improvement in fair management; b) to recognize those who achieve the specific standards; and c) to develop professional status in the field of fair management. Certification also honors those members who have demonstrated their abilities through years of service to their fairs, fair associations, communities, and the Association.

Read more about each 2024 CFE Recipient below:

Kristen Bright, IFM, CFE, Tennessee Valley Fair is the Foundation Coordinator for the Tennessee Valley Fair. Kristen is originally from West Tennessee but has called East Tennessee home for 12 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from University of Tennessee, Knoxville (Go Vols!). She began working at the fair in 2016 as a Social Media Intern. Since her time as an intern, Kristen has also worked as the Sponsorship and Special Events Coordinator, the 100th Anniversary Celebration Coordinator, and the fair Historian. Kristen has been involved with the IAFE for over 6 years. She is an Institute of Fair Management graduate, and she has served as an active member of the Sponsorship, Ticketing, and Convention Program committees, and was the Sponsorship Committee Chair in 2023. Her favorite aspect about the fair industry is everyone’s willingness to share ideas and help each other. Outside of her fair interests, Kristen spends time in her garden, going to concerts, and in her portrait photography business where she enjoys photographing families and events. She hopes to continue her role in the fair industry for many years to come!

Tasha Hyder, IFMG, CFE, Clay County Agricultural Fair, FL is from the Clay County Fair in Florida. Tasha has been involved in the events and fair industry for over 15 years, where she has created new community events and grown community favorites. She has become known for doing out-of-the-box stuff and it usually involves goats (she doesn’t even really like goats). Tasha has brought unique ideas like Ferris Wheel Speed Dating, Goat Yoga, Silent Disco Goat Party, and more to her fair. She created “Our Fair Cares” to give back to the community. In 2022, Tasha’s team organized a nationwide effort to assist hurricane victims in Florida. $35,000 and twelve semi-trucks were sent to help. Tasha is a champion for diversity and inclusion, serving on the Florida Festival Events DEI Task Force and frequently sharing with other fairs how they can become more inclusive. Tasha has a master’s degree in education from the University of North Florida. She is still considered a newlywed, married last October. She enjoys time with her fur-kids Dudley and Finley, five cats and a host of rescues looking for a home.

Tasha’s favorite thing about the industry is how helpful and caring everyone is.

Rachael Lough, IFMG, CFE, Ohio State Fair, , a vibrant presence in the fair industry, began her journey with a humorous twist when a joke about the name “Dixie Classic” ignited a lasting passion for fairs. Prior to diving into fairs, Rachael accumulated valuable experience at Walt Disney World and Zoo Tampa, where she met her husband, Danny. In her role as the Public Relations and Marketing Director of the Carolina Classic Fair, Rachael demonstrated strategic prowess by successfully rebranding the event from Dixie Classic to Carolina Classic Fair. Her innovative spirit extended to digitizing the competitive exhibits process. Transitioning to the Ohio State Fair as the Assistant Rental Director, Rachael continues to make significant contributions to the industry.

Angela Miller, IFMG, CFE, Roosevelt County Fair, Mt, A town kid who believed that FFA was a fun idea, is now an 11-year manager of the Roosevelt County Fair in Montana. Angela began her FFA experience as a freshman in highschool and showed livestock at the California Mid State Fair in Paso Robles, California. From there, she went on to study Animal Science at Reedley College, where she was a member of the beef show team at the Big Fresno Fair and Tulare Fair, as well as the traveling Round Robin judging team, where she judged numerous fairs throughout the state of California. After attending college at California State University, Fresno, Angela went on to teach agriculture and coached her students through a swine breeding and show program at the Kings County Fair in Hanford, California. She then decided that a big move was ideal and relocated to Bainville, MT to teach agriculture and volunteer on the Livestock Committee before becoming a board member at the Roosevelt County Fair. Angela believes that her experiences with numerous fairs have shaped her into becoming the manager she is today.

Shelly Parish, IFMG, CFE, North Dakota State Fair is employed with the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, North Dakota. She started her career with North Dakota State Fair in 2000 as an accounting assistant. In 2003 she was given the opportunity to take on the competitive exhibits department, plus human resources and payroll, which she continues today. Shelly has been married to her husband Scott for 23 years. Together they have 4 daughters and 9 grandchildren. In her off time, you will find her attending the grandkids sporting events. If the grandkids aren’t occupying her time, you will find her out on her motorcycle. A place where she feels she can recharge. Although the fair industry wasn’t part of her long-term plan, she is very thankful for the “life” lessons she has learned. Getting to know and learn from others across the country has been very rewarding.