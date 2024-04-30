RWS Global further expands global reach with addition of Danielle Tanton as director, business development

MILTON KEYNES, U.K. — RWS Global, the world’s largest producer of live experiences, today announced the appointment of Danielle Tanton to the role of Director, Business Development. With her extensive IP-themed entertainment licensing expertise, Tanton is poised to strengthen RWS Global’s business development and strategic partnerships, as the company continues to expand globally.

Based at RWS Global’s UK headquarters, Tanton has over 13 years of experience in the themed entertainment industry, including roles at Mattel, Paramount and Entertainment One. Most recently, she served as head of licensing at The Path Entertainment Group, responsible for sub-licensing Monopoly Lifesized, the SAW: Escape Experience and the upcoming Paddington Bear Experience into international markets. Tanton’s work has allowed her to license experiences and manage accounts for several large-scale intellectual properties, including Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount, Channel 5’s Milkshake!, Teletubbies, Peppa Pig and Thomas & Friends.

“We are thrilled to welcome Danielle to our team and are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping our global business strategies and contributing to our overall growth,” said Rochelle Wilhelm, VP, Business Development, RWS Global.

“I am delighted to be joining the business development team at RWS Global, representing an incredible breadth of capabilities,” said Tanton. “Contributing to RWS Global’s impressive history of projects, I look forward to supporting the expansion of the business on land and at sea.”

Tanton is currently President-Elect for the Themed Entertainment Association Europe and Middle East (TEA EME) Divisional Board after a 6.5-year service and is set to serve as President for 2 years starting in 2025. Other honors include being named an Inside Out Award finalist, an MBS Woman to Watch in Hospitality and a LIMA International Rising Star.

As Director, Business Development, Tanton will be based in the UK and support business development opportunities Worldwide across the RWS Global portfolio, including but not limited to show production, seasonal installations, master planning and design, brand toolkits, costume design, casting, operations and retail development.