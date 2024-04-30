Nikito revolutionizes guest experience with Sacoa cashless system

NIKITO has forged a dynamic partnership with Sacoa Cashless System, integrating their innovative products and services, such as Spark Readers and RFID PlayCards, to redefine guest experiences. Spanning an impressive 10,000 square meters, this location celebrated its grand opening on April 6th.

Hugo Perpere, CEO & founder of NIKITO, expressed his excitement for the incorporation of Sacoa’s technologies into their operations: “[…w]e’re thrilled to team up with Sacoa, introducing the latest in cashless innovations to NIKITO. Their advanced solutions seamlessly aligns with our needs, ensuring guests enjoy a smooth experience while optimizing our profitability.”

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, extended gratitude to NIKITO for selecting Sacoa as its cashless system provider: “We are honored to have been chosen by NIKITO to provide our state-of-the-art system,” Pol remarked. “Their exceptional FEC in France underscores their dedication to delivering outstanding entertainment, and we’re proud to contribute to their success.”

Situated in the Accessite Domus shopping center near Paris, in Rosny-sous-Bois, NIKITO DOMUS offers immersive activities tailored for guests of all ages.