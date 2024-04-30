Universal Orlando Resort reveals exciting collection of experiences debuting this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — This summer, Universal Orlando Resort will debut a captivating collection of new, must-see experiences that offer exciting entertainment for the whole family from day to night. The lineup of summertime adventures includes the June 14 grand opening of DreamWorks Land – the vibrant new themed environment inspired by beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda; CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular – a riveting new nighttime lagoon show; and Hogwarts Always -an all-new castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. And on July 3, guests will enjoy the debut of Universal’s largest daytime parade to date, Universal Mega Movie Parade.

“We are thrilled to debut an array of never-before-seen experiences for the entire family to enjoy from day to night,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “These new experiences – coupled with the amazing attractions currently in our theme parks – will allow our guests to create lasting memories that will make this summer truly unforgettable.”

Here are all the details about the new experiences coming to Universal Orlando Resort this summer:



CINESATIONAL: A SYMPHONIC SPECTACULAR (Debuting June 14 at Universal Studios Florida)

The waters of the Universal Studios Florida lagoon will come to life with an all-new nighttime show, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. The exhilarating new show will celebrate the emotional power of music by leveraging the iconic scores and scenes from blockbuster films that have inspired Universal Orlando’s past, present and future attractions – including Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future, Universal Monsters, Transformers, How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., Fast and Furious, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, The Mummy and King Kong.

Just as awe-inspiring as the moments featured during CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular are the impressive collection of technologies and special effects that bring the show to life. The next-level lagoon show will feature 228 fountains that reach heights up to 131 feet, incredible 4K projection mapping, an original composition featuring newly arranged scores meticulously crafted to each scene, and more than 600 drones – all coming together to envelop guests in a breathtaking display of unforgettable cinematic moments.

UNIVERSAL MEGA MOVIE PARADE (Debuting July 3 at Universal Studios Florida)

Beginning July 3, some of the most beloved stories from Universal’s films will leap off the screen and land on the streets of Universal Studios Florida for Universal Mega Movie Parade – a spectacular celebration of iconic movies E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda. Universal Mega Movie Parade will be Universal Orlando’s biggest daytime parade to date and combine 13 brand new floats, nearly 100 performers – including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, poi performers and more – and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience where guests can relive classic film moments in a whole new way.

Guests will watch in awe as they see the massive 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop the Ghostbusters float, the colorful Caterbus and giant rainbows on the vibrant Trolls float, a live marching drum line perform the iconic movie score of Jaws alongside a float themed to the film, and – for the epic finale – a Gyrosphere, Raptors and the fierce Tyrannosaurus rex aboard the Jurassic World float – and so much more.Fans should also pay close attention to the parade to see if they can spot additional details that nod to iconic elements from the films.

Universal Orlando’s Summer Tribute Store will complement the new parade experience and feature themed rooms, merchandise and photo ops inspired by some of the films that will be seen in the Universal Mega Movie Parade. More details about the Summer Tribute Store will be revealed soon.

HOGWARTS ALWAYS CASTLE PROJECTION SHOW IN THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER – HOGSMEADE (Debuting June 14 at Universal Islands of Adventure)

On select nights, guests visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade will delight in the nighttime extravaganza, Hogwarts Always – an incredible new projection show that will take guests on a journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts – all set against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts castle. From supply shopping in Diagon Alley, and the exhilarating ride aboard the Hogwarts Express, to participating in the Sorting Ceremony, celebrating the House Cup winner and so much more, this visually stunning experience promises to captivate witches, wizards and Muggles of all ages.

The show will also feature four different endings that celebrate each Hogwarts house and will culminate with a colorful pyrotechnic display. Fans should also listen for dialogue from beloved characters like Professor Dumbledore, Hagrid, the Sorting Hat and more throughout the show.

DREAMWORKS LAND (Opening June 14 at Universal Studios Florida)

The highly-anticipated new DreamWorks Land will make its official debut on June 14 at Universal Studios Florida – inviting guests to explore the vivid worlds of some of DreamWorks Animation’s most beloved characters from Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda. The expansive new area will feature interactive play areas, character meet and greets, an all-new indoor live show experience, unique treats and photo-worthy moments that are fun for the whole family. Guests will be able to explore Shrek’s Swamp, enjoy the Trollercoaster, interact with Po in the Panda Village, encounter characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and so much more. Plus, guests will be transported into the worlds of some of their favorite characters in DreamWorks Imagination Celebration – a multisensory live show that will bring beloved DreamWorks stories to life like never before.

Starting now, guests visiting the parks can gear up for the amazing entertainment coming this summer with specialty merchandise celebrating the new experiences, including clothing, drinkware, headbands themed to beloved DreamWorks characters, and more. The selection also includes new original interactive bubble wands inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World. The bubble wands will activate fun features when interacting with other wands and will also interact with select Universal Mega Movie Parade floats when the parade debuts on July 3. More details will be revealed in the next few months.

Guests can take advantage of a variety of special offers to visit Universal Orlando this summer to experience the spectacular slate of new experiences plus all that the theme parks have to offer, including the 2-Park Play 4 Days ticket — which starts at $74 per day and includes admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Stay tuned – additional Universal Orlando offers will be available soon.