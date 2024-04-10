Mexico City’s newest amusement park installs Intercard technology

ST. LOUIS — Intercard has installed its cashless technology in Aztlan Urban Park, the new amusement park located in Mexico City’s famous Bosque de Chapultepec, one of the world’s largest urban parks. Aztlan Urban Park replaces an older amusement park and is part of the city government’s plan to refresh the popular destination, which includes museums, a historic castle and other public attractions.

Aztlan Urban Park will feature 18 attractions including carnival games, a 4D theatre experience and the tallest Ferris wheel in Latin America. Intercard’s initial installation includes 18 turnstiles, 10 POS systems, 12 games and 8 iTeller kiosks. On completion of its final phase, the park will have 36 attractions, all connected to the Intercard system.

“After an intensive search for software for access control and park sales, we decided on Intercard as it is the leading company in cashless systems in the amusement park and entertainment center market globally,” says Enrique Guerrero Bacab, IT manager for Aztlan Urban Park.

Maria Acevedo, Veronica Berrera and Amira Pereira of Intercard did the installation in February 2024.

Intercard is a proud sponsor of the IAAPA Latin America Amusement Expo to be held April 15-18 in Medellin, Colombia.