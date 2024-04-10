Gateway Ticketing Systems welcomes new Human Resources Director Kristen Hasenaur to executive team

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing, admission control, and revenue-generating solutions for the attractions industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kristen Hasenauer as the new Human Resources Director and member of the executive leadership team.

Kristen’s role will be pivotal in shaping and executing human resources strategies that align with the company’s Core Values. Kristen’s expertise in career pathing, HR initiatives, and people development make her an ideal candidate for this position. Her unwavering dedication to talent retention, fostering employee engagement, and driving organizational success will be pivotal in cultivating and enhancing the company’s culture.

“We are excited to welcome Kristen to our executive team,” said Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems®. “Her leadership style, which prioritizes people, innovative ideas for career development, and passion for human resources programs, will have an immediate positive impact on our company. We eagerly anticipate witnessing her contributions and ideas take shape and drive positive change.”

Kristen holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology from Millersville University and ten years of experience in human resources management. She is certified by the Society for Human Resource Management and the Manufacturing Leadership Institute. She has a proven track record of implementing strategic employee development initiatives that drive engagement, foster talent development, and support organizational growth. She will play a critical role in developing and implementing strategies that align with Gateway’s Core Values of Customer Care, Integrity, Passion, Accountability, Teamwork, and Communication.

“I am delighted to join Gateway as the new Director of Human Resources and become part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking team,” said Kristen Hasenauer. “I look forward to enhancing Gateway’s success by introducing strategies and initiatives that prioritize our people, empower our team members, and foster a culture of organizational excellence.”