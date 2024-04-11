Grandisimo – a grand vew view of San Antonio

ICON Experiences is making plans to add an elevated entertainment experience to downtown San Antonio, creating a welcoming destination for family, friends, and visitors to rise above their daily view and discover a one-of-a-kind San Antonio.

The first-class destination will be anchored by Grandisimo, a 200-foot-tall observation wheel that celebrates the larger-than-life spirit of Texas. With 42 fully enclosed, climate-controlled gondolas, Grandisimo will serve as a family-friendly destination to celebrate the diversity and richness of San Antonio.

Guests will experience a grand new view of downtown San Antonio and views up to 20 miles in all directions from the largest observation wheel in Texas.

Perfect for enjoying a day of fun for all ages, from the youngest to the young at heart, Grandisimo will be complemented by several other familiar experiences, each with their own unique San Antonio flavor. While Grandisimo will be a stunning addition to the San Antonio skyline, guests will also delight in the custom-crafted carousel, mini golf course highlighting local creative artistry, and signature food and drinks inspired by the tastes of Texas.

Pending local permits and approval, construction is slated to begin in 2024 with completion in late 2025.

ICON Experiences, led by partners that began their entertainment industry careers in Central Texas, creates, and operates experiences that inspire – first-class destinations that bring communities together for fun and inspiration.