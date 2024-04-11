Zero Latency Irving offers thrilling worlds and innovative free-roam VR on a large scale

IRVING, Texas — Zero Latency, the global leader in immersive entertainment and creator of the largest free-roam VR network in the world, is now open in Irving, Texas, offering the opportunity to get fully immersed in a variety of mind-bending worlds.

Even if you think you know what to expect when it comes to VR, Zero Latency Irving will be unlike anything you’ve tried before, with epic gameplay experiences and best-in-class gear that is unrivalled. The giant arena features Zero Latency’s next-generation technology, allowing groups of up to eight people to get fully immersed with more freedom of movement and agency than ever before – without the need for backpacks, extra wires or other distractions.

“Since opening our doors, the wave of positive feedback has simply blown us away,” said Sameer Gautam, owner of Zero Latency Irving. “Exciting adventures await at Zero Latency Irving. We’re all about bringing you fun, immersive VR experiences, from edge-of-your-seat zombie hunts to mind-bending puzzle adventures. Our guest’s laughter and smiles tell us we are hitting the mark, creating memorable moments that go beyond the game.”

“It is not just about the technology and games but the whole experience. That is why we have given our space a little extra touch to match the adventurous spirit of our games, ensuring a smooth transition from reality to virtual worlds. Our wonderful customers share stories of their incredible visits, eager for their next adventure with us. Whether you’re looking for an exciting outing with friends or a new way to spend family time, we promise an experience filled with joy and surprises. We’re here to make every visit special, and we’re just getting started!”

Now with over 90 locations in 27+ countries, Zero Latency continues to innovate with its physical, large-scale spaces, bringing players new heart-racing adventures to escape from the pressures of the real world, including:

Outbreak: Embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey, where your team of soldiers must race against time to find a cure for the zombie virus

Far Cry VR: Conquer the award-winning virtual world of Rook Island in this Zero Latency and Ubisoft exclusive adventure

Sol Raiders: Team up in an adrenaline-pumping chase for the ultimate power source against real opponents in player-versus-player combat

Singularity: Fight against killer robots in this science fiction shooter on a station stranded in the depths of space, with zero-gravity environments

Undead Arena: Survive a post-apocalyptic game show and keep the crowds entertained as you fight your way through hordes of zombies

Engineerium: Enter an ancient world where gravity is not as it seems in this puzzle adventure

Zero Latency recently celebrated 3.7 million plays worldwide, with best-in-class technology ensuring that players can experience immersive worlds not available anywhere else. Late last year, Zero Latency launched its newest game, Outbreak, a thrilling zombie shooter adventure on a truly gigantic scale, with development in progress on an experience based on Warhammer 40k: Space Marine.

Zero Latency Irving is located at 2448 Irving Mall Suite B13A, Irving. Zero Latency Irving is currently welcoming adventurers with an exciting offer: when you play three games, the fourth game is on us, completely free! Plus, as a token of our appreciation for your feedback, enjoy a 25% discount on another game when you leave us a review based on your experience.