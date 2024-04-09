AMOA transitions to new leadership for 2024-2025

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — During its 2024 Annual Membership Meeting in Las Vegas, AMOA elected a new class of directors. The new Class of 2027, consisting of eight operators and distributors from around the country, are:

Timothy Acord , Bavarian Lodge Inn, Frankenmuth, MI

Brian Baumann , AVS Companies, Minneapolis, MN

Ryan Brooks , Alpha Vending, Oklahoma City, OK

Mark Cumming, ATM Merchant Services, Alvin, TX

Mike Gelatka , Mike's Amusements, St. John, IN

Tara Scudder , GRE Amusements LLC, Burlington, IA

Philip Webb , PDQ Merchant Enterprises, Johnsburg, IL

Marcus Zappa, Lorain Music and Vending, Amherst, OH

In addition, the following 2024-2025 AMOA Principal Officers, elected at its Mid-Year Board Meeting in September 2023, took the helm for a one-year term at the conclusion of Amusement Expo International.

President Bob Burnham, Jr. of Paradise Pinball & Amusement, LLC, Cheyenne, WY

of Paradise Pinball & Amusement, LLC, Cheyenne, WY First Vice President Brian Brotsch of Knox Amusement, Rochester, NY

of Knox Amusement, Rochester, NY Treasurer Tommy Hendley of B & H Vending & Amusements, Indian Trail, NC

of B & H Vending & Amusements, Indian Trail, NC Secretary Scott John of Amuse-O-Matic, Frederick, MD

AMOA Officers and Directors whose terms expired at the close of the show were sincerely thanked and recognized for their dedication and service to the association and the industry. They will now join the illustrious AMOA Heart & Soul. The AMOA Heart & Soul consists of the generations of men and women that have served on the AMOA Board of Directors since 1948.