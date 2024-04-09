Introducing “Destination KCK”: a new multi-use, 180-acre entertainment hub coming to Kansas City, Kansas

BONNER SPRINGS, Kansas — Adventure enthusiasts will soon be ableto pack their bags and visit Destination KCK, a world-class, year-round entertainment destination coming to Bonner Springs, Kansas in Wyandotte County.

Destination KCK will captivate visitors with immersive themed areas accessible by foot or boat, that offer a blend of distinctive retail and dining experiences. Highlights include a luxurious RV Park Resort, a charming Christmas Village and picturesque lakeside hotels, one of which centers around the highly anticipated Mattel Adventure Park.Epic Resort Destinations, the creators of award-winning, must-see destinations will design and operate the new attraction.

The development will bring a whole new set of adventures just west of the acclaimed Village West development in Kansas City. Destination KCK will transform the 180-acre land parcel into a resort and vacation destination sure to create lifelong memories for locals and visitors alike.

“We are excited to bring this attraction and entertainment-based development to Kansas,” said Epic Resort Destinations CEO Glen B. Bilbo. “Destination KCK will be the perfect place to escape with the entire family. If you’re planning a day at the Mattel Adventure Park, a family weekend at our hotels or luxury RV Resort or organizing a conference or special event, Destination KCK has it all. With options for shopping and lakefront dining and an exciting array of attractions and seasonal festivals catering to all ages, Destination KCK ensures an unforgettable experience filled with family fun and entertainment.”

Designed around a central, 12-acre lake providing waterfront views for guests staying at one of the three resort hotels, Destination KCK also offers a variety of lakefront experiential dining options. To enhance the experience, guests can take a boat excursion, a trip on a personal watercraft or a zipline adventure over to the resort. Visitors can also enjoy thrilling, heart-pounding theme park rides at Mattel Adventure Park or stroll through a Christmas Village where they can enjoy exclusive retail experiences and celebrate the holiday season 365 days a year.

In addition to the more than 500 hotel guest rooms, Destination KCK has a luxury RV Park Resort and custom cabins for a unique glamping experience. There’s nothing else in the market quite like Destination KCK, and Epic Resort Destinations is proud to call Kansas the home of this all-new entertainment world.

The Destination KCK megaplex spans more than 180 acres and will feature eight themed areas with an impressive array of experiences for the entire family:

Mattel Adventure Park, featuring more than 25 themed rides & attractions capturing the excitement of some of the most beloved toy brands, including Hot Wheels, Barbie, Thomas the Tank Engine, Masters of the Universe and more

Retail: 34 Specialty and Experiential Retail Stores

Restaurants: Six Themed Waterfront Restaurants

Hotels: Over 500 rooms spread over three different hotels, including 22,500 square feet Conference Center, and 40,500 square feet of Events Center space

Rainforest Attraction

Additional Attractions including a Fly & Dive Theater, Boat Excursions, Personal Watercraft, Zip Lines and Major Ice-Skating Rink as a part of the Winter Festival located in the Christmas Village

Two Enclosed Special Events Pavilions located in the center of the lake for fully catered corporate and family events and weddings

A Luxury RV Park Resort: 161 Class C Resort Sites, 97 Class A Motor Coach Sites and 59 Custom Cabin & Glamping Sites and 10,000 square feet for a Clubhouse, Indoor/ Outdoor Pool, Lakes & Complete Amenity Package

Office: 44,515 square feet of Class A Office Space

The destination will also bring an anticipated 1,750 new jobs to the region, boosting the local economy while providing valuable employment opportunities for area residents.

Stay tuned for updates and visit DestinationKCK.com to learn more about this world-class destination coming to west Kansas City.