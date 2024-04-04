Business development and marketing expert Lisa Jey Schanley joins JRA as director of business development

CINCINNATI, Ohio — JRA, part of RWS Global has announced the hiring of Lisa Jey Schanley as its new Director of Business Development. Schanley currently serves on the Themed Entertainment Association Board of Directors, Western Division, and is the co-chair of the Communications Committee.

In her new role, Schanley will spearhead the strategic development of an expansion of offerings to serve both new and existing clients, playing a pivotal role in driving the firm’s growth trajectory across diverse markets. With over two decades of experience in business development, growth strategies, marketing and PR, Schanley brings a wealth of expertise to her new position.

Previously, Schanley served as Strategic Account Director, Immersive Experiences at HYPERVSN. She has also worked with Technomedia and Nassal, where she showcased her aptitude for driving business solutions, expansions and strategic partnerships.

Before joining the themed entertainment industry, Schanley’s own marketing, PR and events production firm, Jey Associates, represented actors, brands and businesses and produced red-carpet events and independent activations for nearly two decades. Throughout her career, she has specialized as a celebrity talent executive and producer, most recently having worked on a large-scale entertainment project based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“As a writer and artist, JRA has always satiated my love for story, design, artwork and creativity in any form,” says Schanley. “I have always admired the company’s work from the sidelines, but no longer! I am eager to collaborate with the incredibly talented team at JRA and to showcase the company’s unique vision and shining personality worldwide.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the team,” says Matt Dawson, Vice President, JRA. “Her expertise, industry experience and robust network developed through her involvement in the Themed Entertainment Association will allow Lisa to play a leading role in continuing our growth trajectory at JRA.”