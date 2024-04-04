Sacoa to showcase cutting-edge innovations at CinemaCon 2024

Sacoa, the global leader in entertainment solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation at CinemaCon 2024, scheduled to take place from April 9th to 11th at Booth #919J in Las Vegas, USA.

Commenting on Sacoa’s participation, Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA, expressed his gratitude for returning to the shining city, stating: “Las Vegas holds a special place in our hearts, especially after seeing my father, Jorge Mochkovsky, President and founder of Sacoa, inducted into the AAMA’s Hall of Fame in the same city just a few days ago.”

He also adds: “For many years, Sacoa has been a proud participant in CinemaCon, consistently bringing forth the latest innovations to enhance the cinema experience. We are excited to showcase our newest releases, which we believe will elevate the entertainment journey for moviegoers worldwide.”