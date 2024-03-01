Welcoming Bryan Blair: a veteran leader in the fair industry joins NAME team!

It is with great pleasure that we announce the newest member of the North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) family, Mr. Bryan Blair. With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the Fair Industry, Bryan brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our organization.

Bryan’s journey includes notable roles such as the charter Board Member and President of the Taylor County Fair, Kentucky State Fair Expositions Administrator from 2009 to 2014, and CEO at the York State Fair from 2018 to 2023. His commitment and contributions to the industry earned him the esteemed title of “2001 KY Fair Person of the Year.”

What sets Bryan apart is his deep appreciation for building relationships within the Fair Industry, particularly between Fairs and Midway Providers. In his own words, “I have always thought that building those relationships between the Fair and the Midway Provider are important.” Now, Bryan is poised to bring his passion to NAME, eager to contribute his unique perspective to our Carnival operations.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Bryan Blair. Together, let’s create memorable experiences and continue to elevate NAME to new heights.