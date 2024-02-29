Ellis Aquatic Innovations, an Ellis & Associates Company, names aquatic industry veteran Mark Oostman vice president of operations

MAITLAND, Fla. — Ellis Aquatic Innovations, the Ellis & Associates company driving advanced technology solutions for the aquatics industry, named Mark Oostman Vice President of Operations. Mark is a 40-year veteran of the industry, most recently serving as Director of Operations, where he has been instrumental in the installation and operation of the Ellis Aquatic Vigilance System, also known as EAVS. Since launching EAVS installation just 18 months ago, Oostman and his team have established the integrated, analytic, artificial intelligence system for drowning protection in dozens of aquatic facilities across the country.

Early in his career, Oostman played a significant role in the growth of Ellis & Associates as a national business development manager and subsequently as a member of the board. Prior to returning to E&A in 2021, he served as the President and CEO of The Lifeguard Store, where he was pivotal in the company’s revenue growth, providing uniforms, safety equipment and recreational supplies to the aquatics industry.

“Mark Oostman’s depth of experience in aquatic facility management, operations and financial management, as well as his experience working alongside many E&A clients, will play an important role in his stewardship of EAVS,” said E&A Founder and CEO Jeff Ellis. “We are grateful for his work ensuring the successful launch of EAVS installations in the US and excited about his stewardship of the truly life-changing and life-saving technology that EAVS delivers.”

“I am fortunate to have embarked on my career alongside Jeff Ellis and now to highlight my work, once again, with this true pioneer in aquatic safety,” said Oostman. “Throughout my professional journey and personal life, Jeff has bestowed upon me numerous opportunities. Leading this new advancement in Ellis and Associates technology is a privilege and an honor.”

Oostman’s passion for the water has been part of his entire life. He was a Division 1 swimmer in college and managed the largest chlorinated pool in the country. Mark and his wife have four adult children and currently reside in Florida.