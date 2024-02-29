Revamped kangaroo habitat at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Kangaloom, leaps back into action with grand re-opening

Get ready for a bouncing good time! Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its kangaroo habitat, Kangaloom. This interactive experience, home to a fascinating family of animal ambassadors, including 29 kangaroos, eight wallabies and one wallaroo, has undergone a complete transformation, and is now offering guests an even closer look at these amazing animals. The newly renovated habitat allows free access for all the macropods throughout the habitat with “kangaroo highways” opened to allow them to move between the spaces. The experience is available for guests five years of age and older. Guests under the age of five will be able to enjoy an unobstructed view of the habitat through the newly installed observation window.

Learn More About Kangaroos with an Australia Insider Tour:

With an Australia Insider Tour, guests can embark on a 30-minute insider’s journey with expert Animal Care Specialists and learn all about three different species of kangaroos, wallabies and wallaroos. Guests can also interact with kangaroos and/or wallabies, as well as capturing unforgettable photo memories.

Supporting Conservation:

Since its inception in 2003, the Busch Gardens Conservation Fund has been a champion of worldwide wildlife protection. Through merchandise purchases, guests can directly contribute to this vital program, supporting critical initiatives such as rescue and rehabilitation, conservation education, habitat protection, and species research.