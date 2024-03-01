Intercard elevates Rob Geiger to manager of North American sales

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has promoted account executive Rob Geiger to the position of manager of North American sales.

Geiger, who joined Intercard in 2022, has many years of coin-op and amusement industry experience. He is well-respected in the industry having worked for such leading companies as Elaut, Round 1, TriCorp Amusements and QubicaAMF. Early in his career he was mentored by industry guru Michael Getlan of Amusement Consultants. His first coin-op job was helping his uncle Fred with his snack and soda route on Long Island, New York.

Geiger’s first arcade experience was as a teenager, bringing a roll of quarters to his local candy store to play “Dragon’s Lair,” “Dig Dug” and “Defender.” Nowadays he can’t resist playing “any good basketball machine.”

“Rob Geiger joined Intercard after sales success at several leading amusement technology companies and he’s been a valued addition to our domestic sales team,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “As Intercard continues to grow its North American business, Rob’s experience and leadership will help us enhance our strong reputation for market-leading products and services.”