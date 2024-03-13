VLocker showcases community youth support with donation to Warriors Martial Arts Foundation

DUNLAP, Tenn. — Amusement industry supplier and the 2022 Golden Ticket Award winner for “Best Innovation,” VLocker has made a donation to support the youth of Tennessee. The company’s $1,000 donation to the Warriors Martial Arts Foundation will aid in travel expenses as local youths compete at an international martial arts tournament.

“The Warriors Martial Arts Foundation is not just about training, it’s about letting kids be kids!” commented VLocker COO Steven Wooley. “From the entire team at VLocker, we extend our heartfelt wishes to all the young individuals in this organization.”

The Warriors Martial Arts Foundation, a non-profit in Dunlap, Tennessee, announced that its students have qualified for the 2024 WKU World Martial Arts Tournament in Rhodes, Greece. The foundation is seeking donations to cover airfare, lodging, meals, team fees, division fees and uniforms.

The group’s students — known as God’s Warriors — have achieved remarkable success, with five becoming Gold Medal Champions. However, financial constraints have prevented some from participating in world events.

“It is important for us to help them realize their worth,” stated Donna Rhodes, president of the Warriors Martial Arts Foundation. “Those who practice martial arts adhere to certain principles: respect for themselves and others, integrity, perseverance, self-control, indomitable spirit, and self-esteem.”

The Warriors Martial Arts Foundation’s mission is to give children a voice, providing assistance to children who have suffered abuse, neglect, or are victims of domestic violence, drug abuse and low-income families. The group sponsors training in self-defense, situational awareness and how to defend themselves against bullies. Students are taught to stand up for what’s right and not be afraid to speak out.

Anyone can donate to support the group by visiting freefunder.com/campaign/wku-world-championship.