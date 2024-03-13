Massanutten Resort caters to increased demand with new indoor waterpark and hotel

MASSANUTTEN, Va. — Massanutten Resort, a premier four-season resort located in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, today shared updates on the major enhancement of its Indoor WaterPark, along with a planned new-build hotel slated to break ground this Spring. The first phase of an overarching, multi-year master plan that will see Massanutten further diversify its award-winning offerings – including a new 55+ active adult lifestyle community and more – the WaterPark expansion and new hotel are both expected to be completed by early 2026.

“A transformative Master Plan is underway, which will take our current offerings to the next level and redefine the guest experience at Massanutten Resort,” remarked Steve Krohn, president and chief operating officer of the Resorts Companies. “Our commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences remains unwavering, and this expansion underscores our dedication to innovation and guest satisfaction.”

Due to heightened demand at its nationally recognized, award-winning WaterPark, a sprawling indoor/outdoor complex, Massanutten Resort is planning a significant expansion of the Indoor WaterPark. The Indoor WaterPark will expand in two areas: a 6,000-square-foot expansion will connect the new hotel and atrium to the current Indoor WaterPark facilities; on the other side of the current Indoor WaterPark will be a 22,000-square-foot expansion. Two of the marquee attractions that will be introduced there are a three-lane, headfirst mat racing slide that will bring out the competitiveness in friends and families with an added gaming element, as well as a family raft ride with one-of-a-kind light, sound and design features replicating a Cosmic Slide experience. Also new will be an enhanced kiddie area with pools and slides designed specifically for little ones, as well as a large wave pool. An additional array of new attractions including an adult pool, cabanas, a dining terrace with increased food and beverage options and a bar will offer immersive experiences to guests of all ages.

The WaterPark addition will be attached to a new-build 144-room hotel, which will feature flexible accommodations ranging from king and double queen rooms to king bunk rooms and two- and three-bedroom suites. Guestrooms and suites will be thoughtfully themed to cater to the diverse needs of large families and smaller parties alike. The hotel will feature a stunning 6,500-square-foot atrium connected to the WaterPark for seamless guest access, featuring cascading waterfalls, glass walls with views into the Indoor WaterPark, easy control technology and handicap accessible paths. The atrium and hotel public areas will serve as vibrant activity hubs, with a bar and breakfast area overlooking a spacious patio, a board room, a 2,600-square-foot flexible event space that can be divided and a state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with the latest exercise stations and weights.

“We are excited for Massanutten Resort and our community as we all embark on this exciting expansion project,” stated Joel Hensley, District 5 supervisor for the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors. “With the involvement of local contractors, Harmon Construction and Mather Architects, this development not only enhances our region’s tourism appeal but also exemplifies our commitment to fostering economic growth and opportunity within our community.”

The WaterPark expansion and new hotel are designed not only to enhance Massanutten’s offerings, but also help the resort operations team manage capacity – reducing sell-out dates and offering opportunities for larger groups to enjoy quality time together. In an effort to continue creating the optimal guest experience, Massanutten Resort will also be expanding its parking facilities, adding 300 additional spots.

“Announcing phase one of our Master Plan is a moment of excitement and pride for all in the Massanutten community,” said Dice Hammer, chairman and chief executive officer of The Resorts Companies. “Our team puts a relentless focus on innovation and we all share a deep commitment to our guests, owners and community. We’re excited for what the next few years of significant growth will hold.”