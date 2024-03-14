TouchTunes announces FunWallet, a first of its kind cashless payment platform in amusement industry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — TouchTunes Music Company, LLC (“TouchTunes”), North America’s largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, is announcing FunWallet, a cutting-edge cashless mobile payment platform. This industry-first digital payment system will allow users to easily pay for a full range of in-venue amusement machines with their phone.

FunWallet will allow users to pay for in-venue entertainment using credits in the TouchTunes mobile app. The new platform will be enabled at no cost on any Internet-connected machine or payment device. In addition, a low-cost retrofit kit will be available for any machines that are not already connected. These innovations mark a new era for TouchTunes as the company continues to create incredible entertainment experiences for bars and restaurants that bring people together.

“We see this as a huge step forward for the amusement industry as we continue to invest in innovative ways to level up the in-venue amusement experience for consumers, for the bars and restaurants they love, and for our operator partners,” said Ross Honey, CEO of TouchTunes. “Our goal is always to make the in-venue entertainment experience as seamless as possible, so people can focus on what really matters – having fun and connecting.”

TouchTunes will launch FunWallet with Bullshooters from its recent acquisition of Arachnid 360’s leading electronic darts business. In addition, Valley-Dynamo , the number one manufacturer of tabletop games including billiards, and ASK Global Solutions , a provider of cashless payment devices, have also signed up to integrate with FunWallet as their exclusive mobile, cashless payment platform.

“FunWallet provides a unique opportunity to modernize payment systems within our industry, bringing more money to our operators in a more efficient manner,” said Kelye Stites, CEO of Valley-Dynamo. “We are thrilled to be working with TouchTunes to bring this along.”

“The launch of FunWallet is a huge step forward for us from a cost, revenue, and customer experience perspective,” said Chip O’Hara, Owner of Midwest Coin Concepts. “This type of offering shows us that TouchTunes is a true partner that supports our business and future growth.”