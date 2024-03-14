Image Engineering welcomes Megan Gannon

BALTIMORE, Md. — Image Engineering is excited to welcome Megan Gannon to its account management team as the Business Development Manager for Themed Entertainment. Image Engineering looks forward to the continued growth in this industry with her expertise in the attractions and themed entertainment world.

Megan brings experience in training, documentation, operations, and an excitement for public speaking at industry events. Megan frequently volunteers to help young professionals in the industry and represents her passion on the IAAPA North America Education Committee. Her network is made up of fellow industry professionals from her previous roles in theme parks and her positions as an IAAPA Expo Show Ambassador and AIMS Young Professional Council Member.

Image Engineering looks forward to incorporating Megan’s perspective into our work and continuing to develop the network it serves.

Image Engineering found its niche in the live events industry back in 2004 when it partnered with the Baltimore Ravens for CO2 effects at each home game during player introductions. Since this time, Image Engineering now works with over 16 NFL teams, and national level league events for MLS, MLB, NBA, and NHL clients.

By leveraging our long-standing engineering and fabrication team, Image Engineering is now translating our live events production expertise into installations and special effects integrations throughout the country.