Former Exposition President and CEO, Wayne McCary, receives “Circus Ring of Fame” honor

Wayne McCary, of East Longmeadow, Mass., past president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition (ESE), was honored with the distinguished “Circus Ring of Fame” Award, Feb. 10 in Sarasota, Florida. The award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the art and culture of the circus over the span of a career.

With over 150 inductees from around the world, the “Ring” began in 1988 as a way to honor world famous circus artists and the rich circus heritage of the Sarasota area. Each year honorees are nominated by the public and voted on by former inductees, historians, scholars and knowledgeable members of the global circus arts community.

McCary, who began his career at ESE in 1973, founded The Big E Super Circus, one of the premier circus engagements in the country, serving as producer for more than 40 years. The circus continues to this day at The Big E as Circus Spectacular. He also served an unprecedented 40 consecutive years as producer of the Maine Shrine Circus dates.

Since 2009, he has served as vice chair and director of the Federation Mondiale du Cirque (World Circus Federation), Monte Carlo, collaborating with Princess Stephanie of Monaco promoting circus arts worldwide.

McCary is also the recipient of the International Association of Entertainment Buyers’ (IEBA) Founders Award, as well as Hall of Fame distinctions from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (NEAAPA) and Massachusetts Agricultural Fairs Association (MAFA), making the Ring of Fame his fifth industry award.

During his career at ESE he served as chair of the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA), IEBA and IAFE, and was the first fair manager named to the board of directors of the Country Music Association. He is recognized in John H. McConnell’s “A History of the Shrine Circus” and Robert L. Parkinson’s “Directory of American Circuses 1793-2000.” He has made it his lifetime ambition to entertain millions of enthusiasts through his contributions to the amusement industry.

A bronze wagon wheel plaque, recognizing his contribution to circus arts and culture has been permanently installed on the walk at St. Armand’s Circle in Sarasota. He joins circus greats such as famed animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams, aerial superstar Nik Wallenda, comedic daredevil Bello Nock, aerialist Struppi Hanneford and timeless clowns Lou Jacobs and Emmett Kelly. The Circus Ring of Fame also includes leaders of the circus arts industry such as P.T. Barnum, the five Ringling Brothers, Irvin and Kenneth Feld, Guy Laliberte, Prince Rainier of Monaco and many others.

