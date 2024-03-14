Hero Zone adds new free roam VR escape game and flexible mobile configuration for Amusement Expo International

GENK, Belgium — Hero Zone, provider of the largest network of operator-powered free roam virtual reality solutions in location-based entertainment, is proud to expand its catalog of free- roam VR game titles with a new escape game, as well as adding a new, flexible mobile set-up for amusement operators.

Hero Zone will return to Las Vegas in booth 1939 at Amusement Expo International 2024 from March 20-21 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Hero Zone recognizes that there all kinds of amusement business operators with varied business needs, so we keep coming up with additional hardware configurations to meet our customers where they are and where they are going,” said Hero Zone Sales Director Aziza Jarnija. “We also want to be sure to have a range of VR games that guests will love, from escape games and zombie shooters to player versus player competitive titles and collaborative games.”

Hero Zone’s second VR escape room title, developed in-house, is an epic sci-fi adventure called “Wayfinders: Escape From Aurora”. “Escape From Aurora” transports crewmates to the heart of a space station on the brink of destruction after it was struck by asteroids. The mission is to navigate through the ravaged rooms of the station and save its crew before the time runs out, while solving puzzles, working together as a team, employing logic and taking action. “Wayfinders: Escape From Aurora” is one of eight VR game tiles offered to Hero Zone operators.

Hero Zone Mobile is a new flexible solution that allows operators to easily set up free roam in spaces from 15’ X15,’ to ‘20 X 20’, to 20 X 30, whether they are looking to build and offer fixed VR in an existing facility or they are taking Hero Zone outside to a pop-up event that can be set up in around ten minutes. Hero Zone Mobile comes in a rugged and easy to transport flight case that contains a 15” laptop computer and router, 6 Pico 4 VR headsets and 6 extra batteries for continuous play.