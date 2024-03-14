Kennywood most-a-peeling name is…..

The results are in for Kennywood’s Vote for the Most A-peel-ing New Ride Name Sweepstakes to name the all-new Potato Patch fries themed bumper cars. Potato Smash comes out as the clear winner claiming half of the total votes submitted. With deep-fried determination, Kennywood fans cast almost 20,000 votes during the week long spud-tacular sweepstakes with one lucky winner receiving a 2024 Gold Season Pass and a year supply of Potato Patch fries.

Potato Smash is well on its way to welcoming guests for this one-of-kind experience this upcoming season. The most appetizing attraction around is getting the total ‘tuber’ treatment during this off-season. Park teams have painted the Potato Smash marquee an eye-catching red and yellow with the iconic symbol of the Potato Patch® eatery. Brand new artwork now covers the walls around the bumper car track with imaginative Potato Smash designs that perfectly showcase the mash up of both beloved brands. Even better, more families can enjoy Kennywood’s cheesiest ride together – with the new experience comes a lower height requirement, too. Potato Smash permits riders at 42 inches tall and drivers at 48 inches tall.