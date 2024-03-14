Movie-like action and improvements on set: Movie Park Germany rolls out the red carpet for the 2024 season!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN, Germany — New year, new production schedule on the Hollywood set! Movie Park Germany is kicking off the 2024 season on 22 March. Germany’s largest movie and amusement park will once again show itself to be as diverse as the various film genres: from adrenaline-packed action on the attractions to new horror scenes in the Halloween autumn and to festive experiences inspired by Christmas movies, guests can expect a versatile script for the whole family in 2024.

Movie Park will further reinforce its identity as a movie and amusement park. The former “Pizza & Pasta” restaurant will be transformed into “Trattoria Hollywood” with an American-Italian ambience and a new “all you can eat” concept. A new Tom & Jerry 4-D movie experience and various events will also ensure days full of fun in 2024, while the “Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Mystery” show with Christian Farla will have another season in summer with some new illusions. Christmas wishes will come true again at the end of the year: Following the positive guest feedback last year, the winter event “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” will continue and create an original American Christmas experience with over 700,000 lights, shows and entertainment.

“In the last few years, Movie Park Germany has continuously developed and integrated its movie- related theme more and more clearly into the park. We will follow this direction in the future,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “At the same time, we have made some improvements and renovations in the park during the winter break to optimize the experience in Hollywood in Germany.”

In order to further develop the central theme of the park, the future of the 4-D simulator “The Lost Temple” is also set to be planned and conceptualized for a reopening in 2025.

Together with its partner SimEx-Iwerks, Movie Park is bringing a piece of nostalgia to the big screen in the Roxy 4-D cinema with Tom & Jerry 4D Experience in the 2024 season. The legendary rivals are up to no good. The two frenemies are determined to win their epic cat-and- mouse battle once and for all, leaving a trail of commotion and destruction wherever they go. With added special effects and eye-popping 3-D, “TOM & JERRY 4D Experience” brings viewers along on a hilarious adventure fit for the whole family. Both fans of the old cartoon classics and the younger generations come together here. The movie thrives on its humor and can be easily understood by all national and international guests.

More magic returns to Studio 7! Award-winning illusionist Christian Farla once again takes on the role of the most famous detective in movie and literary history. A revised storyline and some new illusions are planned for the continuation of the successful “Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Mystery” series in the summer from July 1 to August 25.

The Movie Park production team has more news from the set to announce and can already place a cliffhanger for 2025: To fulfill a great wish of many guests, the 4-D simulator “The Lost Temple” is to receive a new storyline. Like the “Movie Park Studio Tour” roller coaster and the new stunt show “Operation Red Carpet”, this attraction is to be further integrated into the park’s Hollywood DNA with a new family-friendly adventure. The attraction will therefore remain closed for renovation work in the 2024 season.

During the winter break, some renovation work was on the production schedule at Hollywood in Germany. As part of its quality strategy, Movie Park has extensively renovated its former “Pizza & Pasta” restaurant and changed its concept. In the new “Trattoria Hollywood”, guests can expect a new, cozy ambience in American-Italian style. For a one-off fee, they can enjoy pizza, pasta, salads, and snacks from an Italian “all you can eat” buffet, choose their drinks from the beverage dispenser and linger in the new dining area with around 250 indoor seats or use the outdoor terrace. At the start of the season, the new trattoria will open in “soft opening mode” to optimize operational processes.

In Hollywood, the first scene of the day already counts – and so does the main entrance to the park! To create more space for the flow of visitors, the ticket office area was remodeled during the winter break and some of the ticket booths were removed. The freed-up space now highlights the view of the archway at the entrance and the Movie Park skyline on arrival. In addition to operational and visual factors, the park reacts to the change in visitor behavior in recent years: over 90 percent of tickets are now purchased online and in advance, meaning that fewer ticket booths are required than was once the case.

New ideas are also implemented in the retail area. The park welcomes a new candy shop behind the attraction “The High Fall” in the western area. Here guests can find colorful fruit gum strings, candies, wine gums, jelly sweets, and candies in various shapes and flavors, inspired by typically American candy stores.

The characters from PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants are popular stars at Movie Park. To meet the high demand from guests for meet and greets, the “Back at the Barnyard Bumpers” bumper car attraction makes way for a new stage in the recently renamed “nickelodeonLAND”. This is how the popular character show can take place or meet and greets can be held even when it rains, regardless of the weather conditions. The new stage is supposed to be ready for use in summer 2024.

The Cheerleading Championships will once again provide plenty of action over the Whitsun weekend. After last year’s successful premiere, the Camera Day will continue and herald the start of summer. Amusement park fans, content creators and photographers can use the Movie Park backdrops exclusively for photo shoots and video recordings on a closing day. Due to its popularity in recent years and to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its cosplay event, Movie Park is hosting the Cosplay Days for the first time on two days in mid-June. The US Car Show and Spotlight – Dein Auto im Rampenlicht will also bring cinematic US entertainment to the park. The hour of horror will strike again in the fall, when the 26th edition of the Halloween Horror Festival will kick off with 24 event days between September 28 and November 10 and provide new scary surprises.

The Movie Park Entertainment Crew will also provide Hollywood entertainment. a new street act is planned to entertain guests, as well as a new show in the Warsteiner Saloon, which can take place regardless of the weather. There will also be a new performance at the Santa Monica Pier and on the New York Plaza Stage to cover as many of the park’s themed areas as possible.

As the last highlight of the year, “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” will be continued with over twenty event days and will enter its second season at the end of November. A few days ago, Movie Park Germany received the prestigious FKF Award for the premiere in the category “park novelty” – which is usually only given to new, major attractions. This is the first time that the award (presented since 2003) has honored an event instead of a ride or themed area.

The park team will now tackle the second season of “Movie Park’s Hollywood Christmas” with new inspiration. The Movie Park crew was able to gather numerous experiences in the first event year and will incorporate them into all upcoming plans until Santa Claus, Marilyn Monroe and the grumpy movie clapperboard S.A.D. knock on the winter gates of Ho-Ho-Hollywood again.