Altitude Trampoline Park grows footprint with double-digit openings

DALLAS, Texas — Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, has announced that it has started 2024 with nine deal signings to expand its presence in Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Since the start of the year, the brand has launched three new park locations and has an additional nine units leased and under construction, expanding its presence throughout Alabama, California, Illinois, and Texas. This will result in double-digit growth for the brand this year.

“Kicking off 2024 with nine franchise agreements, three park openings, and nine more in development sets Altitude on a robust growth trajectory for the year. Our expansion is gaining significant momentum as we extend our reach across the nation,” said Mike Stout, Vice President of Franchise Development at Altitude Trampoline Park. “We’re excited to witness several of our current franchisees expanding their footprint with Altitude and committing to multi-unit agreements for further growth. Our franchise owners demonstrate a profound enthusiasm for the brand and our mission to become a go-to destination for family-friendly fun.”

Multi-unit operators, Brandon and Kenda Gadish, have partnered with franchisee, Ben Thomas to open a park in the fast-growing Atlanta suburb of Austell, Georgia. The Gadish’s opened their first Altitude Trampoline Park in Spokane, Washington before later taking over ownership of Altitude’s Nashville, Tennessee location. Thomas opened his first location in Huntsville, Alabama and second in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Andre Carollo and Grady Hinchman recently opened their fourth Altitude Trampoline Park in Tampa, Florida. In 2019, Carollo and Hinchman opened their first park in Kissimmee, Florida and later opened additional units in Sanford, Florida and Bradenton, Florida.

Operating group Trampoline Park Opportunity Group (TPOG) invests in large, indoor active spaces and owns 11 Altitude Trampoline Parks across multiple states, including Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio. Most recently, TPOG opened an Altitude Trampoline Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Along with the three recently opened parks, Altitude’s upcoming parks will be located in:

Los Angeles – San Dimas, California: Spring 2024

Houston – Webster, Texas: Spring 2024

San Jose, California: Summer 2024

Sacramento – Folsom, California: Summer 2024

Chicago – Schaumburg, Illinois: Summer 2024

Chicago – Roscoe Village, Illinois: Fall 2024

The announcement of Altitude Trampoline Parks’ new locations further solidifies the brand’s commitment to becoming accessible destinations for family-friendly entertainment. Owned by Indoor Active Brands, a platform company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, Altitude offers birthday parties, private events, and membership programs for families to stay together and play together all year long.