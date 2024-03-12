Theatre & cruise veteran Jeff Moulton to lead Adriondack Studios’ project delivery department

ARGYLE, N.Y. — Global design, fabrication and project management leader Adirondack Studios (ADKS) has hired theatre and cruise veteran Jeff Moulton as its new VP of Project Delivery.

In this Executive Leadership role, Moulton will serve as one of the studio’s primary client liaisons, ensuring that all ADKS projects reach completion on-time, on-budget and with the level of quality that has become the company’s trademark and standard. He will also help drive ADKS’ overall growth strategy, support Business Development and Marketing activities, implement project management protocols and metrics and streamline operations across the company’s various working groups.

Moulton has worked professionally in the arts and entertainment industry for nearly 20 years. Leveraging his prolific experience in freelance direction, choreography, casting and teaching, Moulton fostered the development of RWS Global’s Theatrical Ventures & Ticketed Experiences division pre-pandemic. He then helped to usher the Tony Award-Winning Eugene O’Neill Theater Center out of their pandemic closure, overseeing special projects, new initiatives, and events.

In 2022, Moulton returned to RWS Global as Director of Client Delivery for their Holland America Line division, leading the department at the height of the cruise line’s unprecedented return to service. During this time, Moulton oversaw a global entertainment operation that cast, trained, costumed and managed hundreds of performers each year across Holland America Line’s global fleet. He also supervised the successful development and debut of 12 new theatrical shows and products in just two years, while simultaneously overseeing dozens of additional productions and hundreds of unique and curated musical programs fleet-wide. Moulton’s leadership efforts helped stabilize the department’s operations, rebuild the shore-side team and increase revenue while simultaneously elevating the guest, talent and client experience.

According to ADKS President, Michael Blau, Moulton’s extensive experience in driving creative teams, people-focused strategic planning and results-based operational excellence are what made him a natural fit for the role. “For this position, our diverse hiring committee was looking for four things: process knowledge, systems integration experience, empathetic leadership and excellent communication skills. Jeff ticked all of those boxes and then some. I can’t wait to see how he streamlines our client delivery functions while fostering a supportive, collaborative environment for our team. I’m also excited about his experience in the cruise industry as we continue to spread our reach into new markets. Of course, his theatre pedigree fits right in with our company culture. This appointment is an absolute win for ADKS and its future.”

ADKS has already enjoyed several big wins in 2024, with project openings to-date including Level 99 Providence, Meryal Waterpark, Google at St. John’s Terminal, the Pineapple Clock at Atlantis The Royal Dubai, the Hershey Lodge Smokestacks and the Dell Alienware Rejuvenation Pod at SXSW Festival. Upcoming projects include retail outlets, brand destinations, performance venues, opera sets, theme park lands and children’s experiences across the US and around the world.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Executive Team at ADKS, especially at this very robust tipping point for both the company and the industry at large. It was very obvious from my first few meetings with Michael and the team that there is tremendous care here in fully supporting their global teams and clients. The incredible quality of the artistry here speaks for itself, but by so highly valuing their people they also drive much higher value in the final product. I’m looking forward to further elevating our production processes, delivering world-class product for guests around the globe, and providing extremely high-touch client relations as ADKS continues to grow into the future.”

Moulton and other members of the Adirondack Studios team will be at TEA INSPIRE Week and the 2024 Thea Awards Gala March 13-16, as well as Seatrade Cruise Global and F&B@Sea April 9-11. To make an appointment, email Clara Rice at crice@adkstudios.com.