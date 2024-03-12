Splish Splash Water Park hiring 800 team members for 2024 season

CALVERTON, N.Y. — There’s less than 75 days until one of the first signs of summer returns to Long Island, the opening of Splish Splash Water Park. Saturday, May 25 will mark the reopening of New York’s Largest Water Park! As the team looks ahead to Opening Day, the park is looking to fill 800 positions.

Splish Splash is kicking off its hiring efforts now and accepting applications in all departments. Those who apply today can work at the park’s newest food stand, Clucks & Hops Wing Bar or soak up the sun as a Lifeguard. Positions are also available in Food and Beverage, Park Services, Admissions, Retail, Guest Services and more.

“With a season of thrills and summer just around the corner, it is a great time to join the Splish Splash family,” says General Manager, Mike Bengtson. “We offer competitive wages, flexible schedules, and a variety of positions for every lifestyle. Our Team Members play an essential role in delivering our commitment to creating unforgettable summer fun for our guests.”

Splish Splash offers competitive wages of up to $20 per hour, scholarships and advancement opportunities, incentive programs, monthly special events, discounts on food and retail, free admission to the park and 14 other amusement parks in the United States, and much more. The park will also provide paid training and certifications for all roles, including lifeguards. Splish Splash is now accepting applications for those ages 14 and up, there are also opportunities for professionals and retirees.

The park will host a series of job fairs this spring beginning on Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to speak with current team members, apply for positions, interview and even be hired on the spot. Candidates who attend the job fair will receive one general admission ticket to be used for the 2024 season. Potential employees who apply today will also receive four free Bronze Season Passes when they complete the application and hiring process by May 1. Splish Splash will host a second job fair on Friday, May 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will also be hosting walk-in interviews Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.